‘Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience’ — Legendary Artist Lineup Revealed!

Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, has announced the official lineup for the “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience.” The cruise sets sail from Miami to the Bahamas on November 13 – November 17, 2023, for an all-inclusive four-day, four-night Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Pearl.
Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience will feature OG performers, including Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ and DJ Critical Hype. Additionally, the world-renowned party rocker Kid Capri will present a pool deck party series.
View this post on Instagram
Even though “Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” is currently sold out, interested fans can still sign up for the waitlist here.
Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.