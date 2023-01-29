‘Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience’ — Legendary Artist Lineup Revealed!

Rock The Bells , the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, has announced the official lineup for the “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience.” The cruise sets sail from Miami to the Bahamas on November 13 – November 17, 2023, for an all-inclusive four-day, four-night Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience will feature OG performers, including Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ and DJ Critical Hype. Additionally, the world-renowned party rocker Kid Capri will present a pool deck party series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LL COOL J (@llcoolj)

Even though “Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” is currently sold out, interested fans can still sign up for the waitlist here.

About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCs, DJs, Breakers, Graffiti Artists — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com , stream LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us @RockTheBells.

About Sixthman

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands , Belize , Honduras , Mexico , and The Bahamas . In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe , sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico . In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net . Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport ofbrings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the, and The. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to, sailing fromto exotic Mediterranean ports and then fromthrough the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in theand. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at