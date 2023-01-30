‘Chyna: Wrestling with Demons’ Premieres February 5th on REELZ

REELZ has announced ‘Chyna: Wrestling with Demons’ will premiere on Sunday, February 5 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. The documentary focuses on the incredible career and tragic downfall of Joanie Laurer aka Chyna.

Official Synopsis: Dubbed “The Ninth Wonder of the World” by the World Wrestling Federation Joanie Laurer aka Chyna enjoyed a groundbreaking career until her controversial exit from the organization in 2001. From the moment she exploded onto the wrestling scene in 1997 Chyna was a pioneer. No one had ever seen a 5’10” muscular woman pummel the most seasoned male wrestlers and Chyna relished the spoils that came with the limelight including a Playboy magazine centerfold and a legion of fans who showered her with accolades. But Chyna would arguably become more famous for her manic behavior, substance abuse and her untimely death than for the four short years she performed on wrestling’s biggest stage.

Almost immediately after leaving the WWF Chyna’s life began a 14-year spiral peppered with arrests, porn, reality shows and tabloid headlines. It seems that mainstream Hollywood didn’t know what to do with Chyna a larger-than-life woman who was the queen of one world but a misfit in the other. This is the story of a woman with an insatiable hunger to stay relevant and loved. Hear about the battles that made her a survivor as well as the heart-wrenching struggles that hastened her final day.

Sharing their personal stories of Chyna are friends and colleagues, including Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, Jade Cargill, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Diamond Dallas Page. Chyna: Wrestling with Demons is produced by AMS Pictures.