Limited-Edition BOONDOCKS 18-Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Now Available in Limited Release!

Royal Wine Corp has announced the release Boondocks 18 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey (MSRP $279.99), the latest in Boondocks’ Signature Series Collection. This exceptional cask-strength bourbon will have a limited production of just 1,620 bottles, each individually numbered.

Like all of Boondocks’ premium whiskeys, ryes, and bourbons, this limited edition is created by the legendary master distiller David Scheurich, a 45+ year industry veteran and winner of the Whisky Advocate Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Boondocks line—which debuted in 2016—is known as an excellent value, with its smooth finish, well-developed character, and affordable price point. This 18-Year-Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey is no exception. The enticing barrel-aged blend (52.7% ABV) has aromas of decadent toffee, dark maple syrup, and a touch of spice. Complex flavors of Tahitian vanilla, butterscotch, and dark roasted coffee are balanced with fruity notes, leading to a warm mouthfeel and a long, pleasant finish.

This very limited release is sold by Royal Wine Corp and available only in FL,GA, IL,KY,NH,NJ,NY,TX. Royal Wine Corp.’s spirit and liqueur portfolio offers some of the most sought-after scotches, bourbons, tequilas, and vodkas as well as hard-to-find specialty items such as flavored brandies and liqueurs.