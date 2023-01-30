LUKE BRYAN Announces 36-City “Country On Tour” Dates

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans today with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 in Syracuse, New York. Produced by Live Nation, special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up and coming artists- Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.
Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at Lukebryan.com.
Throughout his career Luke has invested in new artists by inviting them to join him on tour. Through the years dozens of ones to watch have been a part of his trailblazing tours including Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and many more. Cultivating and mentoring new talent is also the reason he loves judging on American Idol. He appreciates the journey and hard work it took to get him to where he is today, and he wants to open the door and lead the way by sharing his experiences as an artist and a businessman.
“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.
Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan 31 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 2 at 5pm local time. For details go HERE. Citi is the official card of the “Country On Tour.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb 1 at 10am local time until Thursday, Feb 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
During his illustrious and decorated career, Luke has worked diligently to build a highly active and loyal fan base one fan at a time. Much credit can be given to him and his team for creating unique concert opportunities for him to engage with and garner fans. No other country artist can boast multiple, highly successful events and tours like Luke including his Spring Break and Farm Tour tours, Crash My Playa events in Mexico (the eighth event sold-out just last week!), his on- going headline engagements at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and his yearly headline tours which have often included sold-out stadium shows. In fact, Luke has played for more than 13+ million fans since he began headlining in 2011.
Luke’s performances in previous tours have received applause from fans and media alike raving he is “electrifying,” “still the reigning king of modern country genre,” “cements his Entertainer of the Year status,” “his enduring everyman charm and more energy than the Energizer Bunny,” “the country music artist backs up his title as the ‘King of Country Music’ when he put on a performance of a lifetime,” “some of his best moments are connecting with the crowd between songs,” and “Bryan remains an imminently affable presence on stage prowess as a performer.”
The tour is aptly named after Luke’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.
This Wednesday, Luke launches his 2023 headline dates at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas:
- February 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
- March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31
- April 2023: 1
“Country On Tour” Schedule
|06/15/2023
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|06/16/2023
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|06/17/2023
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|06/23/2023
|Philadelphia, PA
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|06/24/2023
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|07/06/2023
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|07/07/2023
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|07/13/2023
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|07/20/2023
|Portland, OR
|RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
|07/21/2023
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|07/22/2023
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|07/27/2023
|Lubbock, TX
|United Supermarkets Arena
|07/28/2023
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|07/29/2023
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|08/04/2023
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|08/05/2023
|Boise, ID
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|08/10/2023
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|08/12/2023
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|08/13/2023
|Brandon, MS
|Brandon Amphitheater
|08/17/2023
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|08/18/2023
|Indianapolis, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|08/19/2023
|Pittsburgh, PA
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|08/25/2023
|Evansville, IN
|Ford Center
|08/26/2023
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|09/28/2023
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|09/29/2023
|Ft Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|09/30/2023
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|10/05/2023
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|10/06/2023
|Savannah, GA
|Enmarket Arena
|10/07/2023
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|10/12/2023
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|10/13/2023
|Green Bay, WI
|Resch Center
|10/14/2023
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|10/26/2023
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|10/27/2023
|Charlottesville, VA
|John Paul Jones Arena
|10/28/2023
|Charleston, SC
|Credit One Stadium
For details on special guests please go to www.lukebryan.com
About Luke Bryan
Since his debut, Luke Bryan has garnered 30 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 71 million. His worldwide global streams are over 19.6 billion and he has sold 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for more than 13 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. On February 19, 2023, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC’s American Idol. Follow Luke Bryan: LukeBryan.com Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube
