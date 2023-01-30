LUKE BRYAN Announces 36-City “Country On Tour” Dates

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans today with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 in Syracuse, New York. Produced by Live Nation, special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up and coming artists- Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at Lukebryan.com.

Throughout his career Luke has invested in new artists by inviting them to join him on tour. Through the years dozens of ones to watch have been a part of his trailblazing tours including Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and many more. Cultivating and mentoring new talent is also the reason he loves judging on American Idol. He appreciates the journey and hard work it took to get him to where he is today, and he wants to open the door and lead the way by sharing his experiences as an artist and a businessman.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.

Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan 31 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 2 at 5pm local time. For details go HERE. Citi is the official card of the “Country On Tour.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb 1 at 10am local time until Thursday, Feb 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

During his illustrious and decorated career, Luke has worked diligently to build a highly active and loyal fan base one fan at a time. Much credit can be given to him and his team for creating unique concert opportunities for him to engage with and garner fans. No other country artist can boast multiple, highly successful events and tours like Luke including his Spring Break and Farm Tour tours, Crash My Playa events in Mexico (the eighth event sold-out just last week!), his on- going headline engagements at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and his yearly headline tours which have often included sold-out stadium shows. In fact, Luke has played for more than 13+ million fans since he began headlining in 2011.

Luke’s performances in previous tours have received applause from fans and media alike raving he is “electrifying,” “still the reigning king of modern country genre,” “cements his Entertainer of the Year status,” “his enduring everyman charm and more energy than the Energizer Bunny,” “the country music artist backs up his title as the ‘King of Country Music’ when he put on a performance of a lifetime,” “some of his best moments are connecting with the crowd between songs,” and “Bryan remains an imminently affable presence on stage prowess as a performer.”

The tour is aptly named after Luke’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.

This Wednesday, Luke launches his 2023 headline dates at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas:

February 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31

April 2023: 1

“Country On Tour” Playlist

“Country On Tour” Schedule

06/15/2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview 06/16/2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater 06/17/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage 06/23/2023 Philadelphia, PA Freedom Mortgage Pavilion 06/24/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center 07/06/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 07/07/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion 07/13/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium 07/20/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater 07/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre 07/22/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre 07/27/2023 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena 07/28/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater 07/29/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena 08/04/2023 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre 08/05/2023 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 08/10/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP 08/12/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 08/13/2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater 08/17/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 08/18/2023 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center 08/19/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake 08/25/2023 Evansville, IN Ford Center 08/26/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/28/2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion 09/29/2023 Ft Worth, TX Dickies Arena 09/30/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center 10/05/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center 10/06/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena 10/07/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 10/12/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 10/13/2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Center 10/14/2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 10/26/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park 10/27/2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena 10/28/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

For details on special guests please go to www.lukebryan.com

About Luke Bryan

Since his debut, Luke Bryan has garnered 30 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 71 million. His worldwide global streams are over 19.6 billion and he has sold 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for more than 13 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. On February 19, 2023, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC’s American Idol. Follow Luke Bryan: LukeBryan.com Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube