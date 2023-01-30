Meghan Trainor to Release Her First Book, “Dear Future Mama,” Via Harper Horizon in April

Meghan Trainor surprised fans with big news during a pop-in appearance on the Today Show. While dropping by to exclusively announce the news of her first book, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie, she also announced that she is expecting her second child.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter behind “All About That Bass,” “Dear Future Husband,” and recent global smash “Made You Look” has wanted to be a mom since before she even knew how babies were made. From the moment she discovered she was pregnant with her first child—her son, Riley—she was fascinated by the entire experience. “I spent my entire pregnancy trying to get all the information I could possibly get. I was captivated by what I was experiencing, and as the first of my friends to be pregnant, nobody around me but my mom, my aunts, and strangers on the internet knew what I was going through,” says Trainor.

Dear Future Mama, which will be released on April 25, 2023, with Harper Horizon, is a heartfelt and humorous guide for expectant mamas and their partners inspired by Meghan’s own journey into motherhood. The book also offers expert insights from Meghan’s own personal trainer, registered dietitian, husband, and ob-gyn.

Yes, pregnancy and motherhood are miracles—but even a miracle can freak you out sometimes. Dear Future Mama offers future mamas a place to relax, laugh out loud, and get the pep talk they need to know that they are absolutely not alone. No shame, no judgment—just straight talk (and laughs) from a bestie who’s been there. Trainor shares her TMI guide to the good, bad, and WTF of conception, pregnancy, and childbirth. The book includes advice about everything from ovulation apps to breastfeeding as well as Meghan’s personal stories about body image, mental health, and navigating her career path as a mother.

“After feeling so overwhelmed and alone in my first pregnancy, I was inspired to write this book to make sure no other future mama ever felt like that.” says Trainor. “I want to give future mamas permission to find the right path for them —without the judgment of others. I want this book to feel like a hug from a bestie.” says Trainor.

Dear Future Mama will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook with Trainor narrating. You can pre-order today at harpercollinsfocus.com/dearfuturemama