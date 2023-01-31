ASHBA Announces AREA15 — A 360º Fully Immersive Experience Set To Launch In Las Vegas!

ASHBA has announced a one of a kind live show, and fully immersive experience at famed Las Vegas event space AREA15 – “a multiverse of attractions and events designed to entice and enthrall.”

The world-renowned producer and songwriter will bring his iconic blend of genres, along with “Earth-shattering walls of guitar” to the 360-degree projection-mapped “Portal” within AREA15 on Friday, February 17.

Tickets and additional event information can be found at area15.com/events/ashba/.

ASHBA is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

More information and up to date news can be found at ashba.us.

About AREA15:

AREA15 is a multiverse of attractions and events designed to entice and enthrall. At AREA15, the veil between reality and ultimate possibilities dissolves. Will it be a VR or sensory immersion, zip line race, or zombie hunt? Perhaps an immersive art experience, or a panoramic skyline jaunt, complete with cocktails? It’s time to embark — see you on the other side. Area15.com