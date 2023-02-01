JEFF GOLDBLUM Unveils “Moon River” Single (Featuring Mattiel Brown) From Upcoming ‘Plays Well With Others’ EP

There is no stopping Jeff Goldblum and his inimitable style, especially when it comes to something as close to his heart as playing the piano. Goldblum especially loves to accompany, punctuate, converse musically with friends and fellow music-makers, and so is in his element on this new release.

Entitled ‘Plays Well With Others’, Goldblum together with his long-time band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, delivers sheer joy with his idiosyncratic take on a collection of standards that, for Jeff, are amongst the best songs ever written. Here, the actor yet again brings his on-screen charisma and eccentricities to the keys, with a groove that is totally unique.

With all tracks newly arranged by The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra themselves, Jeff is, as the EP title suggests, joined by an array of talented, and unexpected, guest singers, all as thrilled to be accompanied by Jeff as he is to accompany them.

The first single, “Moon River” featuring Mattiel Brown, is now available!

The highly anticipated album drops on March 24th via Decca Records.

‘Plays Well With Others’ Track Listing

1. A Baptist Beat

2. Don’t Fence Me In / Strollin’ (featuring Kelly Clarkson)

3. Moon River (featuring Mattiel Brown)

4. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

5. I Wanna Be Around (featuring Rodrigo Amarante)

6. Lazy Afternoon (featuring Freda Payne)