MAYA HAWKE Announces Choice Campaign with Propeller To Support Reproductive Rights

Actress, singer, songwriter and lyricist Maya Hawke announces a charitable initiative today with digital marketing and social impact platform Propeller to support the invaluable work of non-profits in the reproductive rights space, including Planned Parenthood, Noise For Now, and Keep Our Clinics.

Ticket holders and fans can take action to support these non-profits, and be entered to win prizes throughout Hawke’s sold-out ‘Tactless’ Tour in the US & UK/EU. Prizes include a trip to meet and see Hawke perform at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg on March 13 with travel and hotel accommodation, as well as access to soundcheck, signed merchandise and much more along the upcoming tour routing.

Fans can visit Propeller for more information on how to enter for a chance to win, as well as how to donate to one of these organizations in exchange for purchasing a meet and greet and/or soundcheck access with Hawke.

The reproductive rights organizations that Maya Hawke is supporting with Propeller – Planned Parenthood, Noise For Now & Keep Our Clinics – are some of the non-profits that make up Propeller’s newly-launched Choice campaign. Choice supports organizations fighting on the front lines of the reproductive rights movement. Our goal is to help ensure that abortion access, birth control, paid parental leave, and other fundamental rights are not only protected but expanded. We believe this is more important than ever in the wake of the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Samantha Bee is also supporting Choice and Noise For Now with an opportunity to win a free trip to meet her and attend her show in Portland, OR. Details here.

Hawke released her sophomore album, MOSS via Mom + Pop on September 23rd, 2022 to rave reviews. MOSS’s singles included “Thérèse,” “Sweet Tooth,” and “Luna Moth.” Hawke’s acting credits include Netflix’s “Stranger Things”, Netflix film “Do Revenge”, Quentin Taratino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, and Wes Anderson’s upcoming film “Asteroid City.”

TOUR DATES:

2/25/23 – Milan, Lombardy @ Santeria Toscana 31* SOLD OUT*

2/27/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol * SOLD OUT*

2/28/23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

3/1/23 – Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia @ Die Kantine * SOLD OUT*

3/3/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg * SOLD OUT*

3/4/23 – Paris, France @ Alhambra * SOLD OUT*

3/6/23 – London, UK @ Lafayette * SOLD OUT*

3/7/23 – London, UK @ Lafayette * SOLD OUT*

3/12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg * SOLD OUT*

3/13/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg * SOLD OUT*

3/15/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * SOLD OUT*

3/16/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/18/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro * SOLD OUT*

3/19/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line * SOLD OUT*

By pairing non-profit organizations with artists, festivals and events, Propellercreates marketing campaigns that incentivize activism by rewarding cause-related actions with free concert tickets, exclusive experiences, access to fans’ favorite musicians, and more. The company surpassed 1.3 million registered users, $5 million dollars raised, and 7.6 million actions taken on the platform in 2022. Lizzo’s Juneteenth giveback saw her fans take over 100,000 actions on behalf of Planned Parenthood and Black-led grassroots organizations while raising nearly $125,000, and nearly 40,000 of Justin Bieber’s fans took over 200,000 actions in support of his Generosity Fund, NRDC Climate Action, voter actions, and more. Tenacious D’s Voter Registration Campaign mobilized over 40,000 fans to take over 125,000 actions to get out the vote before the November 2022 midterm elections, while Aly & AJ raised over $100,000 for The Trevor Project and To Write Love On Her Arms during their spring headline tour. Propeller also launched a major partnership with Red Rocks for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with the platform on-site at every show, and offering all performing artists the opportunity to select a non-profit to encourage their fans to support. Attendees could take actions with the chance to win meet-and-greets, upgraded tickets, side-stage viewing, and access to on-site afterparties with the performers, and the efforts generated almost 300,000 actions and raised nearly $250,000 to date. Propeller’s work was also at the forefront of music festivals this year, featuring activations at fests including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Desert Daze and Welcome to Rockville.

