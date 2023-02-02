BEYONCÉ Announces Additional Tour Dates For RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Due To Fan Demand!

Due to huge demand, seven additional North America stadium shows have been added to RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.

The North American leg of the tour will continue leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology for the added dates in order to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now until Friday, February 3rd at 12pm ET for the added shows HERE.

Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers in the Group A cities. To help meet demand for this first group of dates going on sale, seven shows have now been added based on venue and scheduling availabilities around the time of the tour. Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.

TICKETING DETAILS:

Onsales:

Added Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now for the second dates added to group A (noted below) and closes Friday, February 3rd at 12pm ET. Visit beyonce.livenation.com to register.

Presales:

Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan: Citi is the official card of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR . After the Verified Fan process, Citi cardmembers may have the opportunity to access the special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan for tour dates in the United States. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online. If approved, new cardmembers may request instant access to their card for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan.* For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com and for details on Custom Cash instant access visit www.citientertainment.com/faq.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon Up customers can access this presale by visiting Verizon Up. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA GROUP A – Registration open now until Friday, Feb 3 at 12pm ET:

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre – ADDED SHOW

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium – ADDED SHOW

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 06, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium – ADDED SHOW

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium – ADDED SHOW

NORTH AMERICA GROUP B – Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 9 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

NORTH AMERICA GROUP C – Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 16 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

Stay tuned for more tour news at beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.

*Citi Instant Access Process: *If approved for the card after applying online, new Citi Custom Cash cardmembers must write down their temporary account information to have ready when they go to try to make a purchase during the presale. They will not have access to their information again until the physical card arrives in the mail, which may take 7-10 days.

—

