BEYONCÉ Announces Additional Tour Dates For RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Due To Fan Demand!

Due to huge demand, seven additional North America stadium shows have been added to RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.
The North American leg of the tour will continue leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology for the added dates in order to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now until Friday, February 3rd at 12pm ET for the added shows HERE.
Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers in the Group A cities. To help meet demand for this first group of dates going on sale, seven shows have now been added based on venue and scheduling availabilities around the time of the tour. Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.
TICKETING DETAILS:
Onsales:
- Added Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now for the second dates added to group A (noted below) and closes Friday, February 3rd at 12pm ET. Visit beyonce.livenation.com to register.
Presales:
- Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan: Citi is the official card of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. After the Verified Fan process, Citi cardmembers may have the opportunity to access the special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan for tour dates in the United States. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online. If approved, new cardmembers may request instant access to their card for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan.* For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com and for details on Custom Cash instant access visit www.citientertainment.com/faq.
- Verizon Up Presale: Verizon Up customers can access this presale by visiting Verizon Up. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
NORTH AMERICA GROUP A – Registration open now until Friday, Feb 3 at 12pm ET:
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre – ADDED SHOW
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium – ADDED SHOW
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 06, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium – ADDED SHOW
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium – ADDED SHOW
NORTH AMERICA GROUP B – Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 9 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
NORTH AMERICA GROUP C – Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 16 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
Stay tuned for more tour news at beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.
*Citi Instant Access Process: *If approved for the card after applying online, new Citi Custom Cash cardmembers must write down their temporary account information to have ready when they go to try to make a purchase during the presale. They will not have access to their information again until the physical card arrives in the mail, which may take 7-10 days.
—
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
