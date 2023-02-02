Peacock To Premiere ‘Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself’ Comedy Special On February 17th!

Peacock has announced Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, a one-hour stand-up comedy special will premiere on Friday, February 17. Johnson transforms an hour of talk therapy about his relationships with money, his father, and a stalker, into an hour of stand-up. In this comedic exploration of Black mental health and self-discovery, Josh shares with his therapist, and the audience, his thoughts on growing up without money, grieving, and first-time experiences.

In Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, there is no subject too big, small, or intimate for Josh to parse through in his first Peacock comedy special. Johnson, born in Louisiana and based in New York City, is an Emmy-nominated writer, performer, and NAACP award-winner. In addition to producing his own comedy specials, Johnson is currently a writer on “The Daily Show”, and is a former writer and performer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where he made his late-night debut. Johnson is Comedy Central’s ‘most watched comedian ever’ with 40M+ views to date across their platforms.

“In my session that turned into the special, we talked about family, my feelings toward money, and just random thoughts that I didn’t feel like I could tell anyone else. The subject matter didn’t immediately jump out to me as funny; in fact, some of it was hard to make jokes about. I hope the takeaway from this piece is that you’re never alone. Everyone is going through something and it’s important to be kind to one another because we never know what that something could be. This is my way of opening up about my own journey.” — Josh Johnson