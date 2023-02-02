‘Rick and Morty: Season 6’ To Get Schwifty This March With Steelbook Release!

Go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the critically acclaimed animated hit comedy series from Adult Swim when Rick and Morty: Season 6 will be available to own Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc and DVD beginning March 28, 2023 (April 4, 2023 in Canada).

Get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous set which includes all 10 episodes from Season 6, along with copious special features curated for the fans, including an all-new featurette Rick and Morty: Inside Season 6.

It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 6 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1.

Debuting in 112 countries in 38 languages, Rick and Morty: Season 6 captured substantial international viewership. The series has ranked as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10 billion times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.?

Rick and Morty: Season 6 will be available on March 28, 2023 in the US and April 4, 2023 in Canada to purchase on Steelbook Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD both online and in-store at major retailers. The series is also now available to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

Rick and Morty: Inside Season 6 (New Featurette Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD) – Take a trip through the show’s portal-less sixth season with co-creator Dan Harmon, co-executive producer Steve Levy, showrunner Scott Marder, and writers Heather Anne Campbell, Albro Lundy, Rob Schrab and James Siciliano

Anatomy of a Scene: “Bethic Twinstinct” (Featurette) – Co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, director Douglas Einar Olsen and writer Anne Lane dig into the carcasses of two scenes while you stare at them in a numb trance.

Anatomy of a Scene: “Night Family” (Featurette) – Clock the most extensive car chase in the series’ history with co-executive producer Albro Lundy, showrunner Scott Marder, writer Rob Schrab and director Jacob Hair.

Anatomy of a Scene: “Analyze Piss” (Featurette) – Co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, director Fill Marc Sagadraca and writer James Siciliano go blow-for-blow on Jerry’s fight with Pissmaster.

10 Inside the Episodes (Featurettes) – Take a deeper look into each of the ten episodes from the season.

Includes all 10 episodes from the sixth season:

Solaricks Rick: A Mort Well Lived Bethic Twinstinct Night Family Final DeSmithation JuRicksic Mort Full Meta Jackrick Analyze Piss A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation