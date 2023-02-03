AMC Networks Renews ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ For Second Season

AMC Networks today announced that it has renewed its hit series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches for a second season. The second series in a growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+, Mayfair Witches premiered last month to strong viewership on AMC and dethroned Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire as the #1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+.

Based on the first 30 days of viewership, Mayfair Witches is delivering the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+, ahead of Interview and the final season of The Walking Dead. Viewership of the series on AMC+ has grown each week, with the most recent fourth episode hitting a season-to-date high. In linear ratings, Mayfair Witches is a top 10 cable drama in the 2022-2023 season to date with adults 18-49, adults 25-54, and total viewers.

Production on season two is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”

“The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work,” said Mark Johnson, who is overseeing the entire Anne Rice universe for AMC Networks. “The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come.”

“Anne Rice’s ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ is a sumptuous epic tale that we’ve only begun to explore,” said Esta Spalding, showrunner and executive producer of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. “I’m so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who’ve given us the chance to continue telling this story.”

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. New episodes appear on AMC at 9 p.m. each Sunday and are available three days early on AMC+.

In addition to Emmy-nominated lead Daddario, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford, Director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich, and is produced by AMC Studios.