KORN Releases Live ‘Requiem Mass’ Five Song EP

A day ahead of the one year anniversary of Korn’s latest album, Requiem, the band releases a new five-song EP. A year ago today, the band delivered one of the most unique performances of their career – a live-streamed 300-person intimate ceremony and epic performance honoring souls that had passed, especially those lost during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Now, music from that evening is being officially released for the first time as the Requiem Mass EP, featuring 5 highlights from the performance. Simultaneously, the band is sharing performance footage that was originally live-streamed from the event on YouTube. The EP is available now via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited edition vinyl, and 2xCD deluxe edition packaged with the original Requiem album.

KORN ‘Requiem Mass’ EP Track Listing

1. Start The Healing

2. Lost In The Grandeur

3. Hopeless and Beaten

4. Worst Is On Its Way

5. Let The Dark Do The Rest

Upcoming Tour Dates

4/2 – Chiba-City, Japan @ Knotfest Japan

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

6/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/24 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Machaca Festival

About Korn:

Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band’s enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. The FADER notes, “There was an unexpected opening in the pop landscape and Korn articulated a generational coming-of-angst for a claustrophobic, self-surveilled consciousness. Korn became the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival as a snarling, thrashing, systemically-restrained freak show.”

Since forming, Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of Korn’s reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are “a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now,” attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.

