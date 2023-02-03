The Legendary JOHN OATES Releases New Single “Disconnected”

The legendary John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) has released his new single “Disconnected.” The song is available now on all digital platforms.

Oates says, “There are always times in our lives when we all feel “Disconnected” from some thing or someone …emotionally, physically, spiritually, or any of the above…but the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together.”

“Disconnected was an idea that I had in my digital archives that I rediscovered during the pandemic…the theme felt even more timely and I produced a reimagined version at home using Garage Band on my Mac. Then took that into Addiction Sound studios in Nashville and assembled an all star rhythm section to bring the home demo to life…a lot of the original Garage Band tracks are still on the finished recording.”

“For the new video, Oates tapped Nashville visual artist Jason Lee Denton. “He is a very creative guy who I have worked with on several other video projects and he always manages to deliver on the concept,” Oates shared. “As far as the idea, I played a lot of the instruments on the song and so then I was visually inspired by Taylor Swift using multiple versions of herself in a video.” Shot in East Nashville, “It’s kind of a low-rent version of what she did, me playing everything,” he laughed. “Using digital overlays and blue screen I wanted to show myself from two sides…the behind the scenes writer and the on stage performer. It was important for me to visually nod to an important part of my musical past and create some throwback moments in the production. That’s why I’m wearing that great 1960s sparkly jacket and why I do some “Temptations walk” dance steps. That’s my history coming back to life.”

“Disconnected” is the second single from his series of tracks that he will release each month.

Last year Oates released “Pushin’ A Rock,” was the first of the series that he released. Pushin’ A Rock” was Co-written with Grammy winning producer /writer Nathan Paul Chapman and partner with Movember, the leading international men’s health charity, ahead of the nonprofit’s annual fall campaign where men grow mustaches to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues focusing on mental health, suicide prevention, and testicular and prostate cancer.

About John Oates

John Oates is one half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The American Songwriters Hall of Fame, recipient of the prestigious BMI Icon Award as well as numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations.

Since forming his creative partnership with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, they have gone on to record 21 albums, which have sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history. They have scored 10 number one records, over 20 Top 40 hits, and have toured the world for decades. Their involvement in the original “Live Aid” concert and the groundbreaking “We Are The World” charity recording have further established them as legendary artists, who have personally and through their music, stood the test of time.

Since embarking on a solo career in 1999, John has recorded seven solo albums: Phunk Shui, 100 Miles of Life, Mississippi Mile, The Bluesville Sessions, Good Road To Follow, Arkansas and Live from Nashville with the Good Road Band. In addition, his 2017 autobiography “Change of Season” released by St. Martin’s press, became an Amazon best seller.

In 2022 and 2023 he will be releasing a series of digital singles distributed by “The Orchard” in a wide variety of eclectic styles as well as another series of songs from the upcoming feature film “Gringa” to be released soon.

“Disconnected” is out everywhere at https://found.ee/disconnected