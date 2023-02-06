‘Banksy in New York: Defaced’ Exhibition To Launch February 16th In NYC

Banksy in New York: Defaced, an unauthorized exhibition featuring works by renowned pseudonymous British artist Banksy, has announced its opening on February 16. Produced and organized by MetaMorfosi NY, the exhibit will showcase more than 80 original works created by Banksy during his now 30-year career, including silkscreen prints of his most popular pieces, sculptures, autographed canvases, and more. Featured works at the exhibition will also include iconic pieces like “Girl with Balloon” from his stencil mural series, the irreverent large sculpture “Mickey Snake,” and several recreations of the works created in Banksy’s self-assigned New York residency in 2013. While an unofficial exhibition, the catalog of works has been submitted and revised by Pest Control Office for accuracy and authentication.

The exhibition will be held at 378 Broadway in New York.

Tickets for the exhibition go on sale tomorrow, February 7 here, with prices starting at $16.50.

Banksy in New York: Defaced is a tribute to Banksy’s 2013 month-long residency in New York, where the artist announced that for the entire month of October, he would create one work a day on the streets. During that time he transformed the entire city, challenging public opinion through daily artworks — stencils, temporary installations, trucks full of stuffed puppets — which resulted in Banksy’s new manifesto, Better Out Than In. Inspired by French artist Paul Cezanne, who believed that, “All pictures painted inside the studio will never be as good as the things done outside,” it’s an act of defiance against both the city’s mayor and law enforcement, and the art world’s commodification of street artists.

War and peace, hope, rebellion against violence, and biting criticism of consumerism and capitalism are the central themes that Banksy has made his calling card and are what visitors will be able to admire when visiting Banksy in New York: Defaced.

Founded in 2009, MetaMorfosi NY is a nonprofit association that enhances artistic heritage through exhibition projects and cultural activities across the world. To date, the organization has produced over 160 exhibitions in Italy and abroad, featuring works by Michelangelo, Andy Warhol, Picasso, and more. In the United States, they have organized exhibitions featuring Leonardo da Vinci, Botticelli, Caravaggio, and Michelangelo, including the National Gallery in Washington, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Muscarelle Museum of Art, Frist Art Museum, Phoenix Art Museum, and in Canada at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Additionally, MetaMorfosi NY is the publisher for ArteMagazine, an online journal dedicated to the art world and designed to convey the entire artistic panorama in the cultural market.

