BIG TIME RUSH Announces Massive U.S. Tour and Unveils “Can’t Get Enough” Single

After a whirlwind 2022 which featured a sold-out North American tour and new music, Big Time Rush can’t get enough of their fans. Back for more, Big Time Rush made a special appearance on NBC’s TODAY this morning to exclusively premiere their highly-anticipated new single “Can’t Get Enough” and announce their upcoming Can’t Get Enough Tour. The TODAY performance was the first-ever live performance of the new song, which is available now via all DSPs. Produced by Live Nation, the Can’t Get Enough Tour will see Big Time Rush bring their singular style of pop to 35+ markets across North America, kicking off June 22nd.

Tickets for U.S. and Canada go on sale to the public February 10th at 10AM. Tickets for Mexico go on sale Thursday February 16 at 11AM. Tickets go on sale exclusively for Big Time Rush fan club members February 7th 10AM – February 9th 10PM. Additional ticket information is available now at bigtimerushofficial.com.

Citi is the official card of the Can’t Get Enough Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday February 8 at 10am local time until Thursday February 9 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

“The story behind the song isn’t very complicated,” the band says of the new single. “To put it simply, we can’t get enough. Can’t get enough of making new music and can’t get enough of performing for everyone. We are influenced by many different artists, styles, and decades and “Can’t Get Enough” is a nod to the disco era. We are so excited for everyone to hear the song and everything else we’ve been working on. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be a wild ride. Since our first shows back in 2021, we decided this isn’t a reunion. This is a comeback. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be bigger than ever. We are pushing ourselves to make the best show possible so that every night is truly special. This is going to be a tour you do not want to miss.”

Big Time Rush will hit the road for the Can’t Get Enough Tour June 22nd along with special guests, openers Jax and Max. Multi-platinum pop star Max has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams and has released a number of multi-platinum songs. Singer-songwriter and TikTok star Jax, who won iHeartRadio’s TikTok Songwriter of the year award in 2022, has made waves with her body-positive anthem “Victoria’s Secret” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The summer tour follows Big Time Rush’s massive, sold-out 2022 Forever Tour which saw the band play 45 shows across North America to rave reviews including a sold-out show at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden and selling over 300,000 tickets.

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 from the launch of the Nickelodeon television series Big Time Rush. The show was a huge success and catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release 3 studio albums and performed across the globe, including five tours from 2011 to 2014. In June 2020, the band held a surprise virtual reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their smash hit “Worldwide,” resulting in mass hysteria amongst their fans and in the media. In March 2021, all four seasons of Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush were added to Netflix and the band went viral once again, increasing fan demand for an official reunion. Soon after, the band announced they would come together for two special live shows in New York and Chicago, both of which sold-out in a matter of minutes, blowing expectations out of the water and proving the power of the band’s devoted fandom. 2022 saw their North American Forever Tour sell out and the band release hit singles “Honey,” “Fall” and “Not Giving You Up.” 2023 promises to be another massive year for the band and fans can expect more news from Big Time Rush soon.

Big Time Rush | CAN’T GET ENOUGH TOUR 2023:

6/22/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

6/24/2023 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

6/25/2023 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/27/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/28/2023 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/30/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/2/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/3/2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/2023 Toronto, ON History*

7/7/2023 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/8/2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/9/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/11/2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/12/2023 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/14/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/15/2023 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

7/16/2023 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17/2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/19/2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

7/22/2023 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/23/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/24/2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/26/2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/28/2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

7/29/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

7/30/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/1/2023 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/3/2023 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5/2023 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/7/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/8/2023 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

8/10/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/11/2023 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

8/12/2023 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/18/2023 Mexico City Sports Palace*

8/21/2023 Guadalajara Telmex*

8/23/2023 Monterrey Citibanamex*

*No opener on this date

ABOUT BIG TIME RUSH:

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in November 2009 when the scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. The show became a huge success and later, Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan came to life as a band off the screen releasing three full length albums and performing across the globe. As the show concluded in July 2013 and after four years of recording music and touring as a band, they went their separate ways but remained close friends through the years.

After 7 years, in an effort to bring joy to their fans during quarantine around the world, the members of Big Time Rush decided to appear together as a group to send a message of love and togetherness. This was soon followed by a socially distant performance of an acoustic version of their smash hit, “Worldwide”. These appearances resulted in hysteria amongst their fans and in the media, followed by BTR receiving 10+ million streams in 2020 alone. Four seasons of the TV show were added to Net?ix in March 2021 and have appeared in the Net?ix “Top 10” trending titles.

The band finished off 2021 with a performance at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philadelphia as well as 2 sold out shows in Chicago and NYC, capping it off with the release of their ?rst single in 8 years, “Call It Like I See It”.

The power group kicked off 2022 stronger than ever with the launch of their wildly successful, sold-out Forever Tour, as well as all new music, including hit singles “Honey,” “Fall,” and “Not Giving You Up.” The Forever Tour sold over 300,000 tickets across North America with numerous sell outs including sold-out shows in Chicago, at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden and on all dates on their Mexico Tour and will conclude in early 2023 in South America with shows in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

In addition to a massive sold-out tour, 2022 also included live performances at the Latin Kids Choice Awards, iHeart Music Festival, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the premiere of their first pay-per-view event, The City Is Ours, a concert film capturing the band’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.