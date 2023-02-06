Kenny Loggins Announces Additional Dates for His Final “This Is It” Concert Tour

Celebrating a career that has seen him perform his ever-growing catalog of smash hit songs across the globe for nearly six decades, legendary music superstar Kenny Loggins announced additional dates for his final concert tour titled “This Is It”. The tour will kick off on March 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, FL, and will continue throughout 2023.

New Kenny Loggins tour dates include:

May 11 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN*

May 13 – Ameris Bank Amphitheater – Alpharetta, GA*

May 15 – Peace Center – Greenville, SC

August 31 – Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club at Teton Springs – Victor, ID

September 2 – Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater – Park City, UT

September 8 – Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

October 13 – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort – Lincoln, CA$

October 29 – Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA

* Yacht Rock Revue is support

$ Richard Marx is support

Fan Club members and the public will have an opportunity to also purchase one of two VIP packages being offered specially for this final tour. They can choose between the Footloose VIP package, which comes with a premium seat and exclusively designed merch offering, or the “This Is It” package which offers purchasers an inside look into Kenny’s world on the road with a guided backstage tour, access to soundcheck, group photo with Kenny, and special autographed items. Public on sale is Friday, February 10th. Please check your local listings for exact details as on sales may vary per date.

Since he first burst on the music scene as half of the hit duo Loggins & Messina and throughout his spectacularly successful solo career, during which time he racked up a consistent succession of gold and platinum-selling albums and singles, Loggins has become a pop culture icon. The two-time Grammy winner has earned the nickname of “The Soundtrack King” thanks to his indelible contributions to films such as Caddyshack, Footloose and Top Gun (and now the new blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick).

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins says. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.” He stresses that there was no overarching reason to say farewell to touring, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

As one of the most successful recording artists of all time, with over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Loggins has topped the charts with songs such as “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,” and, of course, “This Is It”, among many others. On the “This Is It” tour, he’ll trace his remarkable musical history with a brand-new, career-spanning stage show sure to thrill his loyal legion of fans.

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Loggins says. “This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Along with his own solo work, Loggins has an incredible body of work that includes his hits with Jim Messina – including “Danny’s Song,” “House at Pooh Corner,” “Love Song” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance” – as well as his smash duet with Stevie Nicks, “Whenever I Call You Friend” and the rock radio favorite, “Don’t Fight It,” on which he teamed up with Steve Perry.

As for possible guests on the “This Is It” tour, Loggins hints that fans can expect some surprises. “We’ve been talking about it,” he says. “We’re hoping to have some of my longtime friends sit in whenever possible.”

Previously announced dates for Kenny Loggins’ “This Is It” tour include:

March 10 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – Sarasota, FL

March 12 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

March 26 – Good Life Festival – Queen Creek, AZ^

April 28 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX*

April 30 – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA^

June 15 – Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA*

June 17 – Virginia Arts Festival – Williamsburg, VA^*

August 17 – Family Arena – St. Charles, MO*

August 19 – Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL^*

October 14 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

October 27 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA*

More dates will be announced soon. For more information, please visit www.kennyloggins.com.

ABOUT KENNY LOGGINS

Over the last four decades, Kenny Loggins has sold over 25 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards. His songs have left his musical imprint on “the soundtrack of our lives,” with chart-topping hits including “This Is It,” “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,” and so many more. In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins became the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. His album Return to Pooh Corner remains the best-selling children’s album of the last 20 years. Kenny was a recent recipient of the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award and the Guild of Music Supervisor’s first-ever Icon Award for his outstanding achievements in film, television, and soundtracks. Loggins regularly lends his musical talent and generous heart to support youth-based programs like Make a Wish, Toys for Tots, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Notes for Notes, and Little Kids Rock. In 2016, he was honored with a Humanitarian of the Year Award from Little Kids Rock for his extensive commitment to children’s causes. In 2021, Loggins donated a new theme song to the San Diego Zoo Kids network which provides educational and inspirational television programming to 348 children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses in 47 states and D.C., and 13 countries, supporting his core belief that, “every child should experience the healing power of music.” As part of Record Store Day in June 2021, Loggins released At The Movies, an exclusive vinyl that will include some of his career-spanning soundtrack hits on one album for the first time ever. His hit song “Danger Zone” was featured once again in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, which opened in theaters worldwide on May 27, 2022. The film has become the biggest release of the year earning over $1.5B in box offices globally and saw “Danger Zone” earning over 1M streams per day across streaming services at its peak. Loggins’ memoir Still Alright was published by Hachette Books on June 14, 2022.