SKINNY PUPPY Announces Dates For “The Final Tour” Celebrating Band’s 40th Anniversary

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Skinny Puppy will hit the road for the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour featuring special guest Lead Into Gold. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 6 at Aztec Theater in San Antonio making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, New York, Denver and more before wrapping up in Seattle at Neptune on May 9.

“It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our west coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!” – Skinny Puppy

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday February 10 at 10am Local on Ticketmaster.com

SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 06 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Fri Apr 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sat Apr 08 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Mon Apr 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Tue Apr 11 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Thu Apr 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre

Fri Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Apr 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mon Apr 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian

Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

Wed Apr 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Fri Apr 21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun Apr 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Apr 25 – Montreal, QC – The Corona Theater

Wed Apr 26 – Toronto, ON – History

Fri Apr 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Sat Apr 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mon May 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Tue May 02 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Wed May 03 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu May 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat May 06 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Mon May 08 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Tue May 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

About Skinny Puppy:

Skinny Puppy is a Canadian industrial music group formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982. The group is widely considered to be one of the founders of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key (Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue,Skinny Puppy evolved into a full-time project with the addition of vocalist Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).

Skinny Puppy is noted for theatrical and controversial live performances which blend performance art with music.

Ogre once remarked that touring was, for himself, like “dating hydrogen peroxide“, referencing the numerous injuries which he would acquire over the course of touring.

Skinny Puppy releases have charted in North America and Europe, and their influence on industrial and electronic music is considerable.

Widely considered originators of a unique sound and live performance style, Skinny Puppy are also known as pioneers of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres.