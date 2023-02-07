WEIRDER THAN WEIRD: “Weird Al” Yankovic-Themed Burlesque Documentary In The Works!

SHOWGALS is the heartwarming, funny and weirdly sexy story of Tight & Nerdy, the world’s first burlesque troupe celebrating the music and artistry of “Weird Al” Yankovic.

This feature-length documentary follows Tight & Nerdy across the U.S. on what just might be their final tour. As the story unfolds, we learn that their “Al-Stravaganza” is more than just a comedy show. Behind the stage personas and wild costumes are everyday humans dealing with universal themes including female empowerment, gender inequality and overcoming family trauma – all set to some of Weird Al’s most memorable music. Directed by Jeff Nucera and Jonathan Ruane, this is a film aimed squarely at those who were bullied for being different.

Much like Tight & Nerdy’s stage shows, SHOWGALS is being produced independently by some of Al’s most hardcore devotees. Fans of Al, burlesque and/or documentaries are invited to support the film via Kickstarter beginning at 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at BareToBeStupid.com .

The film includes an interview with five-time Grammy Award winner “Weird Al” Yankovic, who has spent his 40-plus year career demonstrating to misfits everywhere that weirdness should be celebrated.

Al says of his burlesque tribute: “This is art. I’m sure some people will think something like this would be vulgar or prurient, but it has a really positive underlying message about body positivity and inclusion, and I think that’s a good thing!”

Producer Bios:

Jonathan Ruane has spent the last two decades working in feature documentaries and non-fiction television. Credits include: Billie Eilish: The World is a Little Blurry (APPLE TV+), 30 Days(FX), and Genealogy Roadshow(PBS)

Eddie Schmidt serves as Executive Producer. He produced the Emmy-nominated Valentine Road and the Oscar-nominated Twist of Faith for HBO, Troubadours for PBS' American Masters, and This Film Is Not Yet Rated for IFC. Schmidt was also Executive Producer of Gilbert: A Gilbert Gottfried Story.

