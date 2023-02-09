Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite In First Trailer For Nike/Michael Jordan Drama ‘AIR’

The first trailer for award-winning director Ben Affleck’s AIR has arrived! AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

‘AIR’ premieres exclusively in theaters globally on April 5th, 2023.

AIR features an all-star cast, including Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan. Additional cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

AIR reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, marking the first time Affleck has directed his longtime friend and collaborator.

Viola Davis plays Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother, who was a fierce advocate for her son, was instrumental in negotiating this unprecedented deal, and was committed to ensuring her son’s legacy.