THE 69 EYES To Release ‘Death Of Darkness’ Album In April Via Atomic Fire Records

The wait is finally over! Today Helsinki’s longest serving gothic rock vampires THE 69 EYES arise from their crypt announcing their new studio album titled Death Of Darkness. The record will see the light of the day on April 21st via Atomic Fire Records worldwide, excluding Finland where it will be released by Vallila Music House. Physical versions will be available in the US on May 5th.

“We started to make this album single by single, releasing first singles then an EP and now eventually the whole album. The method kept everything fresh and us on our toes while recording and writing new music. Our main aim was to get THE 69 EYES back to the Finland’s airwaves. Our music is still on the radio but over fifteen-year-old classics. How about new ones? The first single, ‘Drive,’ made this happen and we hit the jackpot here in Finland by being a part of Sing meinen Song – Das Tauschkonzert mainstream TV music show format! Now THE 69 EYES are back in the spotlight and Finland’s top rock band is playing sold-out shows.” — THE 69 EYES’ frontman Jyrki 69

Death Of Darkness was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the UK artist Adrian Baxter (Paradise Lost, The Halo Effect, Mayhem, Schammasch).

Death Of Darkness will be available in the following the formats:

– Digipak CD

– Blue-Clear vinyl

– Blood Red Marbled vinyl

– Digital

Preorder the album in the physical format of your choice or pre-save it on your favorite DSP at: the69eyes.afr.link/deathofdarknessPR.

‘Death Of Darkness’ Track Listing:

1. Death Of Darkness

2. Drive

3. Gotta Rock

4. This Murder Takes Two feat. Kat Von D

5. California

6. Call Me Snake

7. Dying In The Night

8. Something Real

9. Sundown

10. Outlaws

THE 69 EYES – Gotta Rock Spring Tour 2023:

2/10/2023 Himos Areena – Jämsä, FI

2/11/2023 Siili – Kankaanpää, FI

2/17/2023 Monaco Nightclub – Lohja, FI

2/18/2023 Hotelli Aquarius – Uusikaupunki, FI

2/24/2023 Corner Inn – Kemi, FI

2/25/2023 Latosaari – Lapua, FI

3/31/2023 Basso Club – Oulu, FI

4/01/2023 Lutakko – Jyväskylä, FI

4/06/2023 Tullikamari-klubi – Tampere, FI

4/07/2023 Tavastia-klubi – Helsinki, FI

4/08/2023 Pato-klubi – Kuusankoski, FI

4/14/2023 Eikan Pub – Järvenpää, , FI

4/15/2023 Rock Bike – Keuruu, FI

4/21/2023 Kerubi – Joensuu, FI

4/22/2023 Naantalin kylpylä – Naantali, FI

4/28/2023 Rock House Kulma – Kajaani, FI

4/29/2023 Pikis – Jämsä, FI

4/30/2023 Nuapuri – Rautalampi, FI

THE 69 EYES w/ Mister Misery:

3/07/2023 Das Bett – Frankfurt, DE [tickets]

3/08/2023 Spectrum Club – Augsburg, DE [tickets]

3/09/2023 Live Club – Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), IT [tickets]

3/10/2023 Konzertfabrik Z7 – Pratteln, CH [tickets]

3/11/2023 Substage – Karlsruhe, DE [tickets]

3/13/2023 Der Hirsch – Nuremberg, DE [tickets]

3/14/2023 Szene – Vienna, AT [tickets]

3/15/2023 Barba Negra – Budapest, HU [tickets]

3/17/2023 Im Wizemann (Halle) – Stuttgart, DE [tickets]

3/18/2023 Hellraiser – Leipzig, DE [tickets]

3/19/2023 Rock Café – Prague, CZ [tickets]

w/ The Other:

3/21/2023 Zeche – Bochum, DE [tickets]

3/22/2023 Essigfabrik – Cologne, DE [tickets]

3/23/2023 Mergener Hof – Trier, DE [tickets]

3/24/2023 Backstage (Halle) – Munich, DE [tickets]

3/26/2023 Columbia Theater – Berlin, DE [tickets]

3/27/2023 Markthalle – Hamburg, DE [tickets]

THE 69 EYES w/ Pretty Boy Floyd:

5/05/2023 The Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ [tickets]

5/06/2023 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA [tickets] * No Pretty Boy Floyd

5/07/2023 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

5/09/2023 Chain Reaction – Anaheim, CA [tickets]

5/10/2023 Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA [tickets]

5/12/2023 The Ranch House – Reno, NV [tickets]

Summer Festivals:

5/13/2023 Sick New World Fest – Las Vegas, NV * SOLD OUT *

6/09/2023 Rockfest – Hyvinkää, FI

7/13-16/2023 Castle Party Festival – Bolków, PL

7/27-29/2023 Kuopiorock – FI Kuopio, FI

7/28-29/2023 Qstock – Oulu, FI

8/12-13/2023 M’era Luna – Hildesheim, DE

ABOUT THE 69 EYES

Goth ‘n’ poll pioneers THE 69 EYES have been haunting stages all over the world for thirty-four years and seem to be a truly immortal part of the dark rock/metal scene. Widely known as the Helsinki Vampires, the quintet gained several platinum albums with Blessed Be and Paris Kills and not only reached #1 of the single and album charts in their home country of Finland, but also plunged the world into a sinful cosmos of love, death, and melancholy, while outliving any other band emerging from the goth hype of the early 2000s. By developing their sound further into sleaze rock on Devils (2004) and Angels (2007) and not shying away from pitch black Elvis allusions in singer Jyrki 69’s dark voice and unique onstage dance moves, the band has established a worldwide following. Over the course of over three decades, the band has toured relentlessly throughout Europe, America, Asia and Australia and released twelve full-length studio albums.

THE 69 EYES:

Jyrki 69 – vocals

Bazie – guitars

Timo Timo – guitars

Archzie – bass

Jussi 69 – drums

