GHOST Announces Dates For 2023 “Re-Imperatour U.S.A.” Summer Tour

Ghost has revealed details of its upcoming RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 2nd in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion, with stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band’s Monday, September 11th return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Ghost continues to elevate and reaffirm its status as one of the world’s most esteemed and celebrated creative forces. Accumulating well over a billion streams, the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock band continues to bring the“euphoric spectacle” (ROLLING STONE) of its live shows to ever-growing and increasingly impassioned crowds, headlining arena tours including sold out shows from The Forum in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York to London’s O2 Arena and Stockholm’s Avicii Arena. In March 2022, THE LOS ANGELES TIMES reported in a Calendar cover story that Ghost had “conquered metal and the charts” when its fifth album IMPERA debuted at #1 in a sweep of the U.S. album charts, entering the BILLBOARD 200 at #2 and bowing at #1 in the band’s native Sweden as well as Germany and Finland, while cracking the top 5 in the UK (#2), Netherlands (#2), Belgium (#2), Canada (#3), Australia (#3), France (#5), Ireland (#5), and more. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace — and featuring “Spillways”—hailed as a “sweetly constructed rock tune” by THE NEW YORK TIMES, the GRAMMY-nominated “Call Me Little Sunshine,” and Active Rock #1 radio single “Hunter’s Moon” — IMPERA finds Ghost transported centuries forward from the Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018 Best Rock Album GRAMMY nominee Prequelle—or as ROLLING STONE put it, “Ghost predicted the pandemic, Now the metal band is foretelling the fall of empires.” The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember presale (details below) and Artist presale on Tuesday, February 14th. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting Friday, February 17th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Ghost’s RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14th at 11am ET until Thursday, February 16th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

GHOST RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023:

Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Mon Aug 07 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Fri Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wed Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu, Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Wed, Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Sep 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ^

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ Amon Amarth Not on This Date