Legendary Rockers TESLA Release Lyric Video for “Time To Rock” (Live); Announce Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Legendary rock band TESLA released the lyric video for “Time To Rock” (Live). The band will be releasing a live album this summer that will include “Time To Rock” plus others all recorded at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis.

In addition TESLA will be celebrating 36 years of entertaining audiences around the world with a 5 night residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will begin on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas performance dates:

(Doors at 7:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Tickets can be purchased HERE

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said Frank Hannon, TESLA lead guitarist. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in TESLA,are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places,where Elvis did his residency,” said Brian Wheat, TESLA bassist. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of TESLA’Smusic to you all!”

The band has also revealed more headline dates for 2023. (Dates below).

TESLA 2023 Tour Dates:

3.15 Redding, CA Redding Civic Center

3.17 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues (Residency)

3.18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues (Residency)

3.22 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues (Residency)

3.24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues (Residency)

3.25 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues (Residency)

4.01 Snoqualmie, WA Snoqualmie Casino

4.14 Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino

4.15 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

4.18 Detroit, MI Sound Board at MotorCity Casino

4.19 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4.21 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Resort

4.22 Manistee, MI Little River Casino Resort

4.25 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center

4.26 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

4.29 – 5.04 Pt Canaveral, FL Monsters of Rock 2023 Cruise

5.05 Orlando, FL House Of Blues SOLD OUT

5.06 Orlando, FL House Of Blues 2nd show added

5.25 Morton, MN Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel on sale 2/17/23

5.26 Omaha, NE The Admiral

6.09 Wendover, NV Peppermill Concert Hall on sale 4.11.23

6.10 Lincoln, CA The Venue @ Thunder Valley Resort

6.16 Durant, OK Choctaw Casinos & Resort

6.17 Hot Springs, AR Timberwood Amphitheater

8.04 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

ABOUT TESLA

That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That’s just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid-80s, but their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith.

The ground started shaking in Sacramento, CA, in 1984; gold country that would soon be producing some platinum. They started out as City Kidd, until a suggested name change to TESLA, honoring the eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla who pioneered all things electrical. Their 1986 platinum debut album, Mechanical Resonance, included Top 40 hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” 1989’s double-platinum The Great Radio Controversy included hits “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song”. Suddenly, TESLA, who had been touring with bands such as Def Leppard and David Lee Roth, earned headlining status. In 1990, TESLA helped reshape the face of modern rock music by stripping down to the Five Man Acoustical Jam, an informal collection of their biggest hits peppered with rock and roll classics by the Beatles, Stones, and others. This album produced their biggest hit single to date, a cover of Five Man Electrical Band’s “Signs.” Other 90s albums from TESLA include platinum selling Psychotic Supper and Bust a Nut. The band continues to record and release material including 9 new albums since 2000 and recently debuted their new single, “Time To Rock!”

TESLA has endured many of the same taste-changing challenges that affected many in the post-grunge world, but through it all, their blue-collar work ethic and dedication to the faithful fan base has helped them not just survive, but thrive. TESLA’s legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As comfortable, rugged, and dependable as your favorite pair of boots, they endure. TESLA is a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.

TESLA Band Members:

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Guitar: Dave Rude

Bass: Brian Wheat