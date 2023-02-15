Scream Factory To Unleash DEAD SILENCE (Collector’s Edition) 4K UHD + Blu-Ray In March!

Scream Factory™ has announced the March 14th release of their highly anticipated Dead Silence (Collector’s Edition), a 2-disc set featuring the terrifying film starring Rwan Kwanten, Amber Valletta, Donnie Wahlberg and Bob Gunton, on 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™. Special features include new 4K masters and brand new interviews with director James Wan, writer Leigh Whannell, and ventriloquist dummy creator Tim Selberg.

Dare to unluck the deadly curse of Mary Shaw…

From James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the horror masters behind Saw, The Conjuring and Insidious, comes a new thriller of relentless terror! Ever since Mary Shaw was hunted down and killed, the small town of Ravens Fair has been haunted by horrific deaths. When a local’s wife is brutally murdered, he returns home to unravel the terrifying legend of Mary Shaw and the reason why when you see her, you should never, ever scream.

Shoutfactory.com has an exclusive offer featuring:

Dead Silence [Collector’s Edition] 2-disc 4K UHD™/Blu-ray™ set (with slipcover — featuring the original theatrical artwork)

Limited edition 18” x 24” rolled poster of original theatrical artwork

An additional slipcover — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead

An exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled poster — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art from artist Devon Whitehead

SPECIAL FEATURES:

DISC 1: 4K UHD (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 4K Master

In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 compatible)

Audio:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1

DISC 2: Blu-Ray (Theatrical and Unrated Cuts of the film)

NEW 2023 4K Master (Theatrical Cut)

NEW Masters of Puppets – an interview with director James Wan

NEW Dead Assignment – an interview with writer Leigh Whannell

NEW No Children, Only Dolls – an interview with ventriloquist dummy creator Tim Selberg

Unrated Cut of the Film

Alternate Opening

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes

The Making of Dead Silence featurette

Mary Shaw’s Secrets featurette

Evolution of a Visual Effect featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Audio:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1