PARAMORE Release Official Music Video For “Running Out Of Time”

Following the release of their sixth studio album This is Why, beloved band Paramore have dropped a music video for their latest single “Running Out Of Time.” Directed by Ivanna Borin, the video follows the band through a trippy and colorful dreamscape and includes a fashion tribute to punk originator Vivienne Westwood. Hayley Williams wears a vintage 1990 Westwood bustier as well as a metallic yellow dress from the Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

Of the track, Hayley says, “When we first started writing the album I wanted to challenge myself to write about ordinary things. I am horrific at time management and that feels about like the most mundane thing anyone could talk about… seemed like a fun challenge. It kept me from getting all deep and dark which is actually an easier place, internally, for me to dwell. Then again, expanding on those feelings isn’t all that different from the anxieties a lot of us feel about living on planet earth in 2023.”

This Is Why is the band’s most critically lauded release to date and the album’s title track gave them their first #1 at Alternative Radio in the US and was voted “Hottest Record Of The Year” by listeners to BBC Radio One in the UK.

The spring sees Paramore embark on their own global tour in support of This is Why, kicking off in South America in March, followed by a UK run in April, and a North American run starting in May. Support comes from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu. For the band’s largest headline arena shows in more than a decade they’ll make stops at some of the most iconic venues including two nights at London’s O2 Arena, two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd. The band are donating a portion of their ticket sales to organizations working in areas of essential community support, including Support & Feed and REVERB.

When Paramore revealed they were recording together in January 2022 the response from music fans around the world was immediate and celebratory. In the time since the Grammy-winning, RIAA-certified multi-Platinum band released their last album, After Laughter – and Hayley Williams unveiled two lauded solo albums – Paramore have become more popular than ever. Over the last few years Paramore’s influence and popularity has snowballed, as the age of streaming organically propelled them into a position as one of the world’s biggest, most culturally compelling rock bands. For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20 year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent.

UPCOMING PARAMORE TOUR DATES:

Thu March 2 – Lima District, Peru – Estadio UNMSM

Sun March 5 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Tue March 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

Thu March 9 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

Sat March 11 – São Paulo, Brazil – Centro Esportivo Tiete

Sun March 12 – São Paulo, Brazil – Centro Esportivo Tiete

Tue March 14 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Fri March 17 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium=

Sat March 18 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium=

Thu April 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sat April 15 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – International Arena

Mon April 17 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena

Thu April 20 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena

Sat April 22 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*~

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*~

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival+

Sun May 28 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling +

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*~

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*~

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*~

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*~

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*~

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*~

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*~

Sun Jun 18 – Nashville, TN – Bonnaroo +

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^!

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^!

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^!

*With Support Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift