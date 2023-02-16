Pop Icon BELINDA CARLISLE Announces Summer “Decades” Tour Dates

Belinda Carlisle, the Grammy nominated Rock n Roll Hall of Famer has announced a string of US tour dates that will take the iconic singer-songwriter across North America this July and August. The “Decades” tour begins on July 1st in Peachtree City, GA and will hit New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas and other towns and cities before winding down in her hometown of Los Angeles August 27th at The Greek Theatre. Most tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th but some venues will have different on sale dates.

The ”Decades” tour will showcase Belinda’s infectious energy and the mesmerizing, gutsy vocals of her vast catalog comprised of more than twenty top-charting global singles from five solo albums which have reached gold, platinum and multi-platinum sales marks from the last 35 years.

“I’m halfway through my “Decades” UK tour as I write this and I’m having the best time playing these songs from my back catalogue for all my fans. I can’t wait to come and do the same thing across the US this summer and I really hope to see some of you there”. — Belinda Carlisle

Belinda is enjoying a resurgence of interest in her solo career with a current sold out tour playing some of the biggest concert halls in the UK, a new collaborative single “Gonna Be You” HERE featuring Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan & Debbie Harry, and her forthcoming brand new EP, Kismet . This will be her first release of English language pop songs in over twenty five years, songs all written specifically for her by Oscar/Grammy/Golden Globe & Emmy Award winning songwriter Diane Warren.Catch up with Belinda in The Sunday Post – HERE

Belinda Carlisle “Decades” 2023 Tour Dates

Sat 1-Jul-23 Peachtree City, GA Fred Amphitheatre

Thu 6-Jul-23 Sheboygan, WI Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

Sun 9-Jul-23 Skokie, IL North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

Tue 11-Jul-23 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Centre at the Heights

Fri 14-Jul-23 Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sat 15-Jul-23 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus

Mon 17-Jul-23 New York, NY Sony Hall

Tue 18-Jul-23 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

Sun 20-Aug-23 San Francisco, CA August Hall

Tue 22-Aug-23 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

Thu 24-Aug-23 Ojai, CA Libbey Bowl

Sat 26-Aug-23 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sun 27-Aug-23 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

More shows will be announced shortly.

About Belinda Carlisle

In an ever-changing landscape of shifting musical trends, few artists stand the test of time. Belinda Carlisle is one of those rare talents who continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business. Amidst changing tastes, the gifted and glamorous singer-songwriter has indelibly touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics.

With a multi-dimensional, internationally acclaimed recording catalog and countless tours showcasing her chameleonic musical prowess, the woman who began her career as co-founder and lead vocalist of groundbreaking all-female new wave/rock band The Go-Go’s has amassed worldwide sales in excess of 15 million albums and singles. The Go-Go’s played a pivotal role in setting the tone of 1980s pop with their self-penned, multi-platinum debut album, Beauty and the Beat. Buoyed by Carlisle’s unmistakably emotive and edgy phrasing, the international top-10 singles “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat” became enduring anthems for independent women from ages eight to 80 while redefining traditionally restrictive notions of so-called “girl groups.”

As a solo artist, Belinda has more than twenty top-charting global singles from five Carlisle albums reaching gold, platinum and multi-platinum sales marks.

Aside from actively engaging in work for non-profit organizations such as PETA and Greenpeace, Belinda is co-founder of the India-based Animal People Alliance, which helps both street animals in distress and impoverished women through fundraising and education.

