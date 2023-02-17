M3GAN Arrives On Digital February 24th and on Blu-ray and DVD March 21st!

She’s more than a toy. She’s family. And now she’s Unrated. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95%, the year’s most unnerving film M3GAN arrives in an all-new unrated version with revealing extras when you buy on Digital February 24, 2023 and on Blu-rayTM and DVD March 21, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The “existentially scary” (Collider) film, presented from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse and produced by Atomic Monster in association with Divide/Conquer, has crossed $167 million at the global box office. M3GAN is produced by masters of horror—Atomic Monster’s James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, Anabelle) and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum (Halloween franchise, The Invisible Man, The Black Phone) and directed by Gerald Johnstone (Housebound). The M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION delivers more distressing violence and profanity and features never-before-seen bonus content including a breakdown of the creation of M3GAN and behind-the-scenes featurettes showcasing the film’s complex stunts and gory deaths.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

A New Vision of Horror – Filmmakers and cast break down how the world of M3GAN was created, including the initial idea, through production under the leadership of director Gerard Johnstone

– See how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make M3GAN as real as possible Getting Hacked – A behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew accomplished some of the film’s complex stunts and gory deaths