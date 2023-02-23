CBS Announces Launch of ‘On Fire With Jeff Probst’ — The Ultimate ‘Survivor’ Companion Podcast!

CBS has announced a new companion podcast for SURVIVOR, the Emmy Award-winning primetime series and #1 streamed reality program on Paramount+. The show’s only official podcast, ON FIRE WITH JEFF PROBST, will debut Wednesday, March 1 on all major podcast platforms immediately following the special two-hour premiere (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) of the hit series’ 44th season. New podcast episodes will go live each Wednesday at the conclusion of that week’s broadcast of SURVIVOR, which regularly airs Wednesdays, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

“I’m very excited to share that, for the first time in 22 years, we’re doing an official SURVIVOR podcast,” says host and executive producer Jeff Probst. “We’re going to go inside the making of SURVIVOR from the producers’ point of view [for] the how we do what we do, and the why. I think of it like a companion piece to the show. It’s something we’ve thought about doing in years past but this season is so good, it just felt like the perfect time.”

Listeners will be able to join Emmy Award-winning host and showrunner Jeff Probst, and his co-hosts, SURVIVOR producer Brittany Crapper and podcast producer and SURVIVOR fan Jay Wolff, as they go behind the scenes of the groundbreaking reality series like never before. ON FIRE WITH JEFF PROBST is the ultimate companion to SURVIVOR 44, whether you’re a superfan or new to the show. Each week, Jeff will go inside the latest episode and share some of the secrets of how they make the show. Fulfilling fans’ dreams, Probst will also answer audience questions and take part in a fan segment called “Why Jeff Sucks.”

“Whenever we make a podcast we ask ourselves – how is this pod something that only we can do?” said Steve Raizes, EVP of podcasting and audio for Paramount. “The exceptional factor here is Jeff [Probst]. After hosting Survivor for over 20 years, Jeff is the heart of the franchise with unmatched knowledge of and passion for the competition. The insight and excitement he brings to the podcast make it truly unrivaled. As both a podcaster and longtime fan of SURVIVOR, we’re incredibly excited about what he and the team have created. It really sings.”

Listen to the trailer for ON FIRE WITH JEFF PROBST here and follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever podcasts are available.

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.