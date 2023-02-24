THE JONAS BROTHERS Announce 5-Night Limited Engagement In New York City

Global pop icons Jonas Brothers announce a five-show, limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre in New York City from March 14 through March 18.

On each night of these very special performances, the band will focus on one of their albums in order of release, beginning with their 2007 self-titled album JONAS BROTHERS, in addition to other chart-topping hits from their discography and the first single, “Wings” off their forthcoming project, The Album. The fifth and final show, the Jonas Brothers will treat fans to the first-ever live performance of The Album.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale HERE. Registration for all dates will close Sunday, February 26 at 11:59 p.m . The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the intimate run of shows. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale starting March 1. For more details on tickets and timeline, visit HERE.

The Jonas Brothers new single “Wings,” out now via Republic Records launches a new era for the band and is the first single off their sixth full-length record The Album, executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. The Album is set for release on May 12th.

Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker” following a six-year hiatus. The 5x-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers’ rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records). The trio continued to soar with their sold-out “Happiness Begins Tour,” selling over 1.2 million tickets.

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of “Top Duo/Group,” “Top Radio Songs Artist,” and “Top Radio Song” for “Sucker” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for “Best Pop Video,” “Best Duo/Group” at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious “Decade Award.” They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers only accelerated this momentum in 2021. They teamed up with Marshmello for “Leave Before You Love Me,” claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views. On its heels, they presented “Remember This” in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympics. The song notably paved the way for the 44-date REMEMBER THIS Tour with support from Kelsea Ballerini. In between sold-out shows, they released their new single, “Who’s In Your Head” which has skyrocketed up radio charts and amped up excitement for much more to come from Jonas Brothers. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023.