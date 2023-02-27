DE LA SOUL Announces The DA.I.S.Y. Experience at NYC’s Webster On March 2nd

Hip Hop legends De La Soul have announced The DA.I.S.Y. Experience at Webster Hall in New York City on March 2. This immersive activation honors the life and legacy of the late David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur, and the influence and impact of pioneering New York hip-hop trio De La Soul, which he co-founded with fellow members Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer and Vincent Lamont “Maseo” Mason Jr.

“The DA.I.S.Y. Experience”—named for the group’s song “D.A.I.S.Y. Age” off 3 Feet High and Rising, and standing for “Da Inner Sound Y’all”—will morph Webster Hall into the ultimate celebration of De La Soul on the eve of the group’s music arriving on streaming services March 3. Produced in conjunction with Amazon Music, the event will unite family, friends, and fans for a celebration of Dave and De La Soul. The venue will be transformed with artwork from the group’s classic album, 3 Feet High and Rising.

The Originals (Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, Rich Medina, and Tony Touch) will curate a DJ set dedicated to the De La Soul’s legacy. Fans can watch the set on Maseo’s Twitch Channel starting at 8 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Posdnuos and Maseo, along with other VIPs, will be on hand at the event to celebrate their brother Dave. Fans can RSVP to the free event here: thedaisyexperience.com.

The Amazon Music channel on Twitch will livestream a series of interviews with friends of De La Soul and special guests, hosted by Rob Markman and Free Marie, starting at 10:30 p.m. EST.