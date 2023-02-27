MACKLEMORE Performs “HEROES” Track From New Album ‘BEN’

Vevo has announced Macklemore as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with a performance of his latest single, “HEROES,” taken from his forthcoming studio album BEN, set for worldwide release on March 3rd. Pre-order/add/save HERE.

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Macklemore’s performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Multi-diamond, platinum and GRAMMY award-winning artist Macklemore has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim and international appeal. With a total of 13.5+ billion combined streams to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. ‘GEMINI’, Macklemore’s first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums, featuring Platinum-certified singles, “Glorious” (featuring Skylar Grey), “Good Old Days” (featuring Kesha), and “Marmalade” (featuring Lil Yachty).

‘GEMINI’ followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, ‘The Heist’ (which spawned two #1 singles, the Diamond-certified “Thrift Shop” and multi-platinum “Can’t Hold Us”) and 2016 release “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made”, which featured the Platinum-certified single “Downtown”. Collectively, Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 3 BILLION times and he is one of only a few rappers to have a Diamond-certified single (“Thrift Shop”).

A lifelong Seattle resident, Macklemore has always believed in using his platform, resources and creative pursuits to have an impact on racial and social justice issues. Macklemore is a co-founder of The Residency, a hip hop and youth development program that has become one of the preeminent opportunities for young aspiring artists in the region. Drawing on his personal battles with drugs and alcohol, Macklemore has consistently used his art and platform to raise awareness around issues of addiction and recovery. In 2016 he was featured in a special with President Obama about the opioid epidemic in America and was the first non-administration official ever to participate in the Presidential Weekly Address. He currently serves on the board of directors for MusiCares, The Residency and The Underground Museum in LA.

2022 saw Macklemore release three singles: the deeply confessional ‘CHANT’ Ft Tones and I, and most recently, the upbeat indie-pop infused ‘Maniac’ Ft. Windser, and ‘FAITHFUL’ Ft. NLE Choppa. Most recently, he released ‘HEROES,’ Ft. DJ Premier in early 2023.

His highly anticipated studio album BEN will be released on March 3rd. Pre-order/add/save HERE.