THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Extend 50th Anniversary Tour With 35 Additional U.S. Tour Dates

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have announced 35 U.S. dates from June through October 2023, an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time with the exception of the Sparks, NV; New Brunswick, NJ; Morristown, NJ; Washington, DC; andUncasville, CT dates which go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 at 10:00am local time.A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details. Full tour routing is below.

These dates follow previously slated performances throughout May 2023 in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC. Prior to resuming their U.S. run, The Doobie Brothers will take their 50th Anniversary Tour to Australia, Japan and Singapore.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said TOM JOHNSTON.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

DATE CITY VENUE June 9, 2023 *^ Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center June 11, 2023 West Valley, UT Maverik Center June 14, 2023 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre June 15, 2023 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena June 17, 2022 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center June 18, 2023 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena June 20, 2023 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena June 21, 2023 Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field June 23, 2023 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum June 24, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center June 26, 2023^ Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights June 28, 2023 Youngstown, OH The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre June 30, 2023 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena July 1, 2023 Louisville, KY The Palace Theatre July 3, 2023 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion July 6, 2023^ Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center July 8, 2023 *^ New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey July 9, 2023 *^ New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey July 11, 2023 *^ Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) July 12, 2023 *^ Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) Aug 18, 2023^ Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater Aug 20, 2023^ Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theater Aug 23, 2023^ Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre Aug 26, 2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater Aug 28, 2023 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum Aug 30, 2023 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater Aug 31, 2023 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater Sept 2, 2023 Macon, GA Macon Centreplex Sept 3, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena Sept 6, 2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Sept 7, 2023 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre Sept 9, 2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium Oct 4, 2023 * Washington, DC MGM National Harbor Oct 6, 2023 * Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Oct 8, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.” In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin’ on July 26, 2022.