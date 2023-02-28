CARLOS SANTANA Announces “1001 Rainbows Tour” Summer 2023 Dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the 1001 Rainbows Tour. Throughout, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.

Santana will wrap up the Blessings and Miracles Tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, TX before kicking off the 1001 Rainbows Tour in Newark, NJ on June 21. Stops include Canandaigua, NY, Niagara Falls, ON, Northfield, OH, Huber Heights, OH, Detroit, MI, Oxon Hill, MD, Atlantic City, NJ, Bridgeport, CT, Bangor, ME, Boston, MA, and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, MA.

Tickets on sale to general public starting March 3 at www.santana.com.

Santana’s 1001 Rainbows Tour North American Dates:

5/4/23 — New Orleans, LA — New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest*

5/6/23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion*

5/7/23 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

6/21/23 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

6/22/23 — Canandaigua, NY — CMAC

6/24/23 — Niagara Falls, ON — OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

6/25/23 — Northfield, OH — MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

6/27/23 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights

6/29/23 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/26/23 — Oxon Hill, MD — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

7/28/23 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

7/29/23 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

7/31/23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/2/23 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/4/23 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/5/23 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/6/23 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center

*Blessings and Miracles Tour

About Carlos Santana:

For more than five decades – from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco – Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries. To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMY Awards and three Latin GRAMMY Awards, with a record-tying nine GRAMMY Awards for a single project for 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time;” and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones – the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Supernatural, the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece Abraxas. His most recent album, the powerful, energy-infused Blessings and Miracles (2021) features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and many others. Santana continues his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas where he celebrated his 10th anniversary of performing in the intimate venue in May 2022.