The official trailer for Season 2 of Kevin hart’s DIE HART 2: DIE HARTER has been unleashed. Check out the trailer and synopsis below. The action-comedy series stars Kevin Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Ben Schwartz, and Paula Pell. The new season is slated to begin streaming on The Roku Channel on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Official Synopsis: After achieving his dream of becoming a bona fide action hero in DIE HART, Kevin Hart now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time. He’s developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won’t know what’s coming next. But Kevin’s myopic dream comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. Kevin must enlist the help of his favorite co-star Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel, returning for season 2), his over-eager assistant Andre (Ben Schwartz), Andre’s mom Cynthia (Paula Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (John Cena) if he wants to survive.