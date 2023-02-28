Paramount+ Unveils Official Trailer For ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ — Series Premeires March 8th!

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming global tournament THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, which is set to premiere Wednesday, March 8 in the U.S. and Canada with two back-to-back episodes. The series will debut on the service in the U.K., Latin America and Australia on Thursday, March 9 , and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on Wednesday, July 5 . It was also announced that “The Challenge: U.K.” contestants Kaz Crossley, Nathan Henry, Tristan Phipps and Zara Zoffany will be joining the series, with additional cast from “The Challenge: Argentina” to be revealed at a later date.

In the franchise’s first-ever world tournament, each global MVP will be paired with a “Challenge” Legend, a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series, who will serve as their partner to form the most epic teams in the history of the franchise. Together they will work towards the most difficult challenge of them all: the brutal ?nale worth $500,000.

THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP competitors also include “Challenge” Legends Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, KellyAnne Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann and Yes Duffy; Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba and Sarah Lacina from “The Challenge: USA”; and Emily Seebohm, Grant Crapp, Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen from “The Challenge: Australia.”

“The Challenge: USA,” “The Challenge: Australia” and “The Challenge: U.K.” are currently available to stream on Paramount+, with “The Challenge: Argentina” available on Wednesday, April 5 . MTV will air a one-time sneak preview of the new series with the premiere episode being shown in its entirety on Wednesday, March 8 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.

THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serve as executive producers. German Abarca, Ernesto De La O, David Sambuchi, Kristopher Schwalenberg and Brad Tiemann serve as co-executive producers. Skye Topic serves as supervising producer, Margaret Morales as producer and Jacob Lane as consulting producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Donny Herran as SVP of production, with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.

Follow “The Challenge” everywhere on Social at @thechallenge and use #ChallengeWorldChamp to join the conversation.