SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY Reveal Dates For Second Leg of “The Gang’s All Here” Tour

Legendary rockers Skid Row and Buckcherry will be hitting the road together again for a second leg of dates consisting of 14 additional shows. The two bands will be hitting the road for the first run on March 9th in Bowler, WI, with performances ramping up again for the fall starting on August 31st in Dallas, TX. The tour will continue throughout the month of September before wrapping in Fort Yates, ND on September 23rd. Special guests No Resolve will provide support on select shows for the Spring 2023 dates, with Kurt Deimer supporting on the Fall leg. All announced tour dates are listed below.

Tickets for the 2nd leg go on sale to the public Friday, March 3rd at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Skid Row and Buckcherry special advance artist pre-sale will be available starting Wednesday, March 1stat 10AM local time to all subscribers of their email newsletter. Local venue pre-sales begin Thursday, March 2nd at 10AM local time. Exclusive VIP packages will be available for purchase for both bands.

Skid Row recently released their 6th studio album, The Gang’s All Here, in October of 2022. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album reached Top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide. The band also completed a tour of the U.K. and Europe this fall, as well as a Las Vegas residency with rock icons, the Scorpions this past spring. Fans can get the new album HERE!

This past year, Buckcherry completed a 238-show tour in support of their latest album Hellbound, released in June of 2021. The band also just finished recording their 10th studio album in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The album is scheduled for a June 2023 release.

THE GANG’S ALL HERE TOUR DATES:

March 9 – Bowler, WI (North Star Casino)

March 10 – Mahnomen, MN (Shooting Star Casino) *

March 10 – Walker MN (Northern Lights Casino) **

March 11 – Deadwood, SD (Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center) ^

March 13 – Bloomington, IL (The Castle Theater) **

March 14 – Fort Wayne, IN (Piere’s Entertainment Center) ^

March 15 – Detroit, MI (Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel) ^

March 17 – Ottumwa, IA (Bridge View Center) ^

March 18 – Sauget, IL (Pop’s Concert Venue) ^

March 19 – Huntsville, AL (VBC Mars Music Hall) ^

March 21 – Destin, FL (Club LA) **

March 22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL (Revolution Live) ^

March 24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC (House of Blues Myrtle Beach) ^

March 25 – Greensboro, NC (Piedmont Hall) ^

March 26 – Atlanta, GA (Buckhead Theatre) ^

March 28 – Tampa, FL (Hard Rock Event Center) ^

March 30 – Houston, TX (Rise Rooftop) ^

March 31 – Hinton, OK (Sugar Creek Casino)

April 3 – Kansas City, MO (Knuckleheads)**

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA (Rivers Casino) *

August 31 – Dallas, TX (House of Blues)

September 2 – San Antonio, TX (Aztec Theatre)

September 6 – Huber Heights, OH (Rose Music Center)

September 8 – Montclair, NJ (The Wellmont Theater)

September 9 – Huntington, NY (The Paramount)

September 10 – Lynn, MA (Lynn Auditorium)

September 12 – Portland, ME (State Theatre)

September 13 – Glenside, PA (Keswick Theatre)

September 15 – Paducah, KY (Carson Center)

September 16 – Cleveland, OH (MGM Northfield Park)

September 19 – East Moline, IL (The Rust Belt)

September 20 – Joliet, IL (Rialto Square Theatre)

September 22 – Welch, MN (Island Event Center)

September 23 – Fort Yates, ND (Prairie Knights Casino)

^ With No Resolve

* Skid Row only

**Buckcherry only

For the latest info and updates, visit:

SkidRow.com

Buckcherry.com