Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend: World’s Largest Rockabilly Event Returns April 27th-30th

We are pleased to announce that the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend , a four-day music festival, now in its 26th year, is returning April 27th-30th to The Orleans Hotel and Casino. VLV is theLongest Running Music Festival in Las Vegas and the Largest Rockabilly Event in the World. Last year, the festival’s Promoter Tom Ingram received the Key to the City of Las Vegas from the Mayor, and VLV was voted “Best Music Festival in Vegas” in 2019.

VLV annually attracts 9,000 international revelersfor the 4-day festival, and up to 20,000 for the huge Saturday Classic Car show event. The VLV crowd are some of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you’ll ever see in one place, spanning multiple generations.

Besides 85 bands & 25 DJs, there’s the Classic Car Show, a Burlesque Showcase and Competition, a Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, 3 days of Tiki Pool Parties, Vintage Swimsuit Contests, Burlesque Bingo, a Pin-Up Contest, a Tattoo Lounge, a Film Premier, Meetups for singles, sober folks, and LGBTQ+ attendees, over 120 Vendors, Record Hops till 7 am, and more.

This year’s attractions include: The Dave & Deke Combo, Dale Watson, and Cash’d Out performing at the Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 27th. VLV brings original 1950s artists to generations that would have missed them. This year’s Stars of Rock n Roll Show is Saturday night, featuring original 50s hit recording artists: Billy Harlan, Wesley Reynolds, Jimmy Dell, and The Majors. Viva also features up-and-coming young Rockabilly acts & well-known bands from around the globe!

The VLV Car Show is one of the Largest Classic Car Shows in North America, featuring 800–1,000 vintage cars, all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, the Pin-up Contest, and 5 bands. One day tickets are available for the car show. Children of all ages are welcome and under age 15 get in free with an adult.

VLV is held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Tickets are available until they sell out. VLV works with several hotels to provide discounts for fans