CITIZEN COPE Announces “All The Songs You Want To Hear Tour”

Singer-songwriter Citizen Cope has announced the All The Songs You Want To Hear tour, a series of headlining shows across the US starting in late April and running through May. On this tour, armed only with an acoustic guitar, Cope will play his greatest hits, bringing an immediate, stripped-down feel to his sonically diverse catalog. “This will be an intimate solo acoustic experience that will ultimately lift all of our spirits,” Cope says. “In a world that can look so divided, it’s great to have people gather under one roof, who have different beliefs, opinions, and personal identities to connect and celebrate life through the power of music.”

In addition to fan favorites, Cope will be debuting never before heard music from an as-of-now unannounced album coming later this year. Blending the latest and the classics, this tour is a can’t miss experience for fans and newcomers alike. Tickets are on sale now here.

Citizen Cope, a.k.a Clarence Greenwood, is an American singer-songwriter, producer, and performer. His music is commonly described as a mix of blues, soul, folk, and rock. Cope’s compositions have been recorded by artists such as Carlos Santana, Dido, Pharoahe Monch, and Richie Havens. In his solo career, “Let the Drummer Kick” from his 2002 album, Citizen Cope, went RIAA-Certified Gold. In 2004, he produced and released The Clarence Greenwood Recordings, followed by Every Waking Moment in 2006. In 2010, Cope founded his own record label, Rainwater Recordings, allowing him to exert full creative control. Free from the marketing entreaties of the major record labels, he released The Rainwater LP later that year. One Lovely Day followed in 2012. After taking a hiatus from his own record releases, Cope came back stronger than ever, releasing Heroin and Helicopters in 2019 and The Pull of Niagara Falls in 2021.

Citizen Cope Tour Dates:

April 30 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

May 3 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

May 4 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

May 5 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 7 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

May 9 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

May 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 11 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

May 12 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

May 13 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

May 14 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

May 16 – Albany, NY@ The Egg at Empire State Plaza

May 17 – South Deerfield, MA @ House Theater

May 18 – Boston, MA @ The Wilber

May 19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

May 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

May 22 – Montreal, PQ @ Le Studio TD

May 23 – Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall

May 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

May 25 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

May 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

May 27 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

