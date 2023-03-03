DIERKS BENTLEY To Hit The Road This Summer on ‘GRAVEL & GOLD’ Tour

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has announced his upcoming GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR this summer, produced by Live Nation. The “notorious road warrior” (Rolling Stone) has tapped Jordan Davis as direct support with a diverse group of special guests joining throughout the 28-city trek including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets will be available starting with fanclub presales beginning Tues., Mar. 7 at 10:00A. Citi is the official presale credit card of the GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Weds., Mar. 8 at 10:00A local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets begin going on sale to the public next Fri., Mar. 10 at 10:00A Local Time at Dierks.com.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” said Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR.”

Named after his newly released 10th studio album which “testifies to everything Bentley does so well” (Esquire), the GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR will take Bentley back to the road where “his stage presence is something to marvel ” (Spokesman Review) and “he pours his energy and heart into each performance” (St. Louis Dispatch). Coinciding with the announce Bentley’s GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR openers trade verses for their own rendition of his Top 10 and climbing single “Gold” here.

GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR Dates:

6/01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/03 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/04 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race

6/16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/08 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/09 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

7/27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/03 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino

8/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

8/10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

8/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

The 10th album landmark speaks to how time has flown in Bentley’s unique, 21st-century career. The diverse 14-track album of perspective and self-awareness, at many levels, from the personal to the professional, is a testament to the many strains of Country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer. His current Top 10 and climbing single, “Gold,” hits the core theme of perspective with a road-trip vibe and wisdom earned only by putting in the years and the work. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. One single. The years since have revealed a rare consistency that’s fueled longevity – eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 21 No. One songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but fans have relied on Bentley for something more nourishing and individual. He also has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise hosting four locations.

