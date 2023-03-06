DIRTY HEADS Announce ‘Island Summer Glow Tour’ Featuring LUPE FIASCO and YELAWOLF

Southern California alternative rock band Dirty Heads have announced their Island Glow Summer tour featuring support from Lupe Fiasco, Yelawolf, G. Love & Special Sauce, Tropidelic and Bikini Trill. The band will kick off the tour June 13 with stops across the country through the end of Summer. The first half of the Island Glow tour will feature Yelawolf as direct support and Lupe Fiasco set to join as direct support in July. The artist pre-sale is happening now, Spotify pre-sale starts March 7 at 10AM local time, local pre-sales start March 8 at 10AM local time, and tickets will be available to the general public on March 9.

Dirty Heads recently released their new single “Rescue Me,” an ode to California and flip of a Red Hot Chili Peppers hook with a breezy vibe and lyrics that encapsulate the undeniable impact that the Golden State has had on the band. The music video, directed by Jay Teegardin and Dirty Heads vocalist Jared Watson, reflects the tone of “Rescue Me” featuring surf, sand and images that evoke the spirit of California. The band’s forthcoming 4-track EP, Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2, featuring unreleased songs, remixes and special guests is due out April 14. The collection of EP’s dropping in 2023 will feature songs written and recorded during the Dirty Heads’ Midnight Control era. Fans can stream “Rescue Me” https://dirtyheads.ffm.to/rescueme.

In 2022 Dirty Heads released their highly anticipated 8th studio album Midnight Control via Better Noise Music. The album featured 10 all-new songs, including their take on Joe Walsh’s 1978 hit “Life’s Been Good”, “Heavy Water” feat. Common Kings and “Island Glow.” Midnight Control debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart, Digital Albums chart, Rock Albums chart and the Independent Albums chart.

Midnight Control reaffirms the band’s stand-out track record with all eight of their albums having appeared in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Independent Albums Charts & Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Charts. Fans can stream Midnight Control here.

Dirty Heads are currently out streaming some of the biggest alternative acts in the U.S., with over 2 BILLION total streams on-demand + programmed. Worldwide, the band has over 1.29 MILLION digital track sales and 2.6 BILLION on-demand streams since 2018. The bands 8th studio album Midnight Control racked up over 40 million streams since its release in 2022 and continues to average over 4 million streams per month. Dirty Heads’ take on Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good” has been streamed over 17 million times since its release in 2022 and climbed to the top 5 on the Mediabase Alternative chart. Statistics via U.S. and Global Music Connect.

DIRTY HEADS ISLAND GLOW SUMMER TOUR DATES

June 13 – Kettlehouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT^+º

June 14 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID^+º

June 16 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater – Greenwood Village, CO (not Island Glow tour)

June 17 – Granary Live – Salt Lake City, UT^+º

June 21 – Concrete Street Pavillion – Corpus Christi, TX^+º

June 22 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX^+º

June 23 – Whitewater On The Shore – New Braunfels, TX^+º

June 24 – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX^+º

June 26 – Maplewood, MN+º

June 27 – Grinders – Kansas City, MO^+º

June 29 – Las Colonias Amphitheater – Grand Junction, CO^+º

June 30 – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, CO (not Island Glow tour)

July 1 – Liberty First Credit Union Arena – Ralson, NE^+º

July 2 – Wave (Outdoors) – Wichita, KS+º

July 7 – Radius – Chicago, IL*+º

July 8 – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH*+º

July 9 – KEMBA Live – Columbus, OH*+º

July 10 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH*+º

July 13 – Buffalo Riverworks – Buffalo, NY*+º

July 14 – MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA*+º

July 15 – Healthcare Amphitheater – Hartford, CT*+º

July 16 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA*+º

July 20 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH*+

July 21 – Great South Bay Music Festival – Patchogue, NY

July 22 – Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, NJ*+

July 23 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA*+

July 27 – Red Hat Amphitheatre – Raleigh, NC*+~

July 28 – Baltimore Peninsula – Baltimore, MD *+~

July 29 – After House @ The Meadow Event Park – Doswell, VA*#~

July 30 – Firefly Distillery – Charleston, SC *#~

August 2 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC *~

August 3 – Metro Credit Union – Charlotte, NC *~

August 4 – Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA *#~

August 6 – Roanoke Island Festival Park – Outer Banks, NC *~

^Yelawolf

*Lupe Fiasco

+G. Love & Special Sauce

# Little Stranger

º Tropidelic

~ Bikini Trill

ABOUT DIRTY HEADS

Dirty Heads are a musical force that have captivated audiences with their unique blend of reggae, hip-hop, and alternative rock. Formed in 2003, Dirty Heads have become a global phenomenon, with fans all over the world clamoring for their infectious sound and high-energy live performances. The band’s sound is characterized by their catchy, upbeat melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and electrifying stage presence. Whether performing for thousands at music festivals or for more intimate audiences at smaller venues, Dirty Heads always deliver an unforgettable live experience.

The band’s global appeal reached new heights in 2021 when their hit “Vacation” (originally released in 2017) garnered over 4 billion views and streams across social media via the ubiquitous #VacationTransition challenge that originated organically with users on TikTok. The song, with an increase of 850% in consumption on Spotify in the past year, took on a new life in many ways, introducing Dirty Heads to new international fans by the millions.

Jared Watson and Dustin Bushnell, the two dynamic front men of Dirty Heads, both bring a unique energy and synergy to their songwriting and live performances. Their musical chemistry is matched by their longtime friendship, which has been a driving force behind the band’s success and longevity. The rest of the band, Jon Olazabal, Matt Ochoa, and David Foral, provide a tight and driving rhythm section that keeps the crowd moving.

With six critically acclaimed albums and numerous hit songs to their name, Dirty Heads have established themselves as one of the most dynamic and innovative bands in the music industry.

In 2008, Dirty Heads released their acclaimed debut album Any Port in a Storm, with a deluxe edition following in 2010. The deluxe version featured the track “Lay Me Down” with special guest Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome. The song reached number one on Billboard’s Alternative Songs in May 2010, and nine weeks later it established a record as the song with the longest stint atop the chart for an independently released title.

They followed up two years later with Cabin by the Sea and later recorded an acoustic version of the title track. This, in turn, led to an entire acoustic album in 2013 called Home: Phantoms of Summer. Dirty Heads’ next album, Sound of Change, would prove to be a breakthrough for the now-veteran band, debuting at number eight on the Billboard Top 200 while topping the Independent and Alternative Albums charts upon its May 2014 release.

Building on their renewed success, Dirty Heads enlisted a bevy of industry hitmakers to work on their self-titled 2016 follow-up, which — thanks to its mainstream appeal — again charted high on the Billboard Top 200. The following year saw the band drop its sixth studio album, Swim Team, featuring the singles “Vacation,” in its original form, and “Staloney.”

Inspired by current events and the fan interpretations of their music in the #VacationTransition challenge, the band went into the studio to work on new music. In 2021 Dirty Heads released The Best Of compilation, which included a new collaboration with Travis Barker and Aimee Interrupter of The Interrupters. The band released their highly anticipated 8th studio album Midnight Control in August 2022 which featured 10 all-new songs including their take on Joe Walsh’s 1978 hit “Life’s Been Good.”

Dirty Heads’ impact on the music world extends beyond their music, as they have become cultural ambassadors for their generation. Through their music and activism, they have inspired countless people to embrace a positive and inclusive message of love, hope, and unity. This has made them one of the most beloved and influential bands of their time, earning them countless accolades and awards.

With their signature sound and powerful message, Dirty Heads continue to dominate the global music scene and set the standard for what it means to be a true rock band. They are a living testament to the power of music to bring people together, and their music will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for generations to come.

