SAM HUNT Announces Dates For ‘Summer On The Outskirts Tour’

Multi-Platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt announces his SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS TOUR with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. The SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS TOUR, produced by Live Nation, kicks off July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh, and St. Louis. Check the full list of tour dates below!

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 AM local time (details below). Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time at samhunt.com.

PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Sam Hunt’s Summer On The Outskirts 2023 tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have exclusive access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10am local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

VIP NATION: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item, specially designed tour poster & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

For more information about presales, VIP packages, and more, subscribe to the Sam Hunt mailing list at SamHunt.com.

Hunt, called “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times, commended for his “formidable charisma” by Stereogum, and his “ace storytelling” by Billboard, has earned critical praise alongside widening his fanbase to millions around the globe. With over 13 Billion in streaming, Hunt’s hits include “23,” “Hard to Forget,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Body Like A Back Road,” and more.

Joining Hunt is multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young. The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. Also hitting the Summer OnThe Outskirts Tour stage is country-meets-R&B Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates:

July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *

July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**^

Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater ^

Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre ^

Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena ^

Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***

Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

* On Sale March 17

** On Sale TBD

*** On Sale March 24

^ Not a Live Nation date

About Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the BillboardCountry Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, “23,” his latest radio staple “Water Under the Bridge,” and brand-new tracks, “Start Nowhere” and “Walmart.”

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped theBillboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” “Speakers,” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Called “stylistically provocative” by The New York Times and “deceptively phenomenal” by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO’s 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 13 billion global streams and has earned 43 million RIAA certified units.

For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.

About Brett Young

Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an undeniable string of seven No. 1s – “In Case You Didn’t Know” (8X PLATINUM), “Mercy” (4X PLATINUM), “Sleep Without You” (PLATINUM) “Like I Loved You” (2X PLATINUM), “Here Tonight” (PLATINUM), “Catch” (PLATINUM) and “Lady” (PLATINUM) – and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart. The star broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, the project features his current single that is climbing through the Top 15 on Country radio “You Didn’t” and “Lady,” whose lyrics inspired Young’s debut children’s book “Love You, Little Lady,” published by Tommy Nelson (an imprint of HarperCollins). Young previously debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his GOLD-certified Ticket To LA. while his PLATINUM self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 5.5 billion global streams. Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship“(Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as “one of Country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone). Alongside Shay Mooney and Bear Rinehart, Young also penned “Long Way Home (From The Motion Picture ‘Father Stu’)” a song featured in the Sony Pictures film starring Academy Award Nominee® Mark Wahlberg. For tour dates and more, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.

About Lily Rose

??Words like “groundbreaking” and “trailblazing” are often overused. But for Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records Country star Lily Rose, they may actually be an understatement. The modern expression of Country’s most treasured ideal – pure, unflinching honesty – her debut hit “Villain” has revealed Rose as a talent both 100-percent unique and utterly relatable, with a fresh perspective and forward-looking sound. A Georgia native whose inspirations range from Bruce Springsteen to Keith Urban and Katy Perry, Rose broke out in 2020 with the viral smash, “Villain.” Both vulnerable and defiant with a boundary pushing Country-meets-R&B sound, the track hit No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart and SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, leading to her new, ten-song project, STRONGER THAN I AM. In 2022, Rose was nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and recognized for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. Rose kicked off 2023 with a headlining tour that featured sold-out shows in New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston and will join Shania Twain in the fall for 11-stops on her Queen of Me Tour. With her focus firmly on integrity, Rose’s bold mix of personal lyricism and distinctive language meets the hooky sonics of a post-genre fanbase, as pure-Country confessions merge with Hip-Hop beats and R&B flow – plus representation where there was none before. All told, it gives new credence to her “groundbreaking” label.