SNOOP DOGG Announces ‘HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR’ Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and More!

Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 33-city tour kicks off on Friday July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday August 27.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday March 7. More info on Citi presale is below. The general onsale for High School Reunion Tour will begin Friday March 10 at 9am Local Time on ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the High School Reunion tour U.S. dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday March 7 at 10am local time until Thursday March 9 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP lounge, limited edition numbered poster, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

2023 HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre