PETER GABRIEL Announces Dates For North American Leg of “i/o – The Tour”

Peter Gabriel has announced details for his long-awaited North American leg of i/o – The Tour, a 2023 run across Europe and North America this spring and fall. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates will find Peter Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.
i/o – The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called Playing For Time
TICKETS: The general onsale for i/o – The Tour North American leg will start Friday, March 10 at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 7.
Citi is the official card of the i/o – The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wed. March 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 6pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com
In Canada, American Express® Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 9 at 6pm local time. Visit ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress to purchase tickets. Ticket limits & terms apply.
VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Tickets for all European shows are available now at petergabriel.com.
i/o – The Tour
May 18 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
May 20 – Verona, Italy – Verona Arena
May 21 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena
May 23 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
May 24 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne
May 28 – Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
June 2 – Bergen, Norway – Koengen
June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
June 10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
June 15 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena
June 17 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
June 19 – London, UK – The O2
June 20 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
June 22 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
June 23 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
June 25 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
September 8 – Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
September 9 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
September 13 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
September 14 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
September 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center
September 18 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
September 30 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
October 8 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center
October 13 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum
For complete tour and ticket information, VIP Packages and more visit: www.livenation.com and www.petergabriel.com.
About Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel first came to international prominence with the success of Genesis, a band that he co-founded while still at school. Since leaving Genesis in 1975, his recording career has included eleven studio albums, film soundtracks for Alan Parker’s ‘Birdy’, Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and Philip Noyce’s ‘Rabbit Proof Fence’ as well as numerous live albums. His wider musical career has included multiple Grammy Awards, the world-renowned Real World Studios, the formation of the Real World Records label, and in 1980 the creation of WOMAD, the festival that has launched the careers of many artists from around the world and has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Peter Gabriel co-founded the human rights organization WITNESS (Witness.org) in 1992, the organization that pioneers the use of cameras and technology in human rights campaigning, and in 2007, alongside Sir Richard Branson, he founded The Elders (theelders.org) which was launched by Nelson Mandela. In 2006, Peter Gabriel was awarded the prestigious Man of Peace title by The Nobel Peace Laureates and in 2008 was also included in the Time 100 list. He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. He remains engaged in a wide variety of tech-based businesses throughout a variety of creative industries.
