PETER GABRIEL Announces Dates For North American Leg of “i/o – The Tour”

Peter Gabriel has announced details for his long-awaited North American leg of i/o – The Tour, a 2023 run across Europe and North America this spring and fall. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates will find Peter Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

i/o – The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called Playing For Time

i/o – The Tour

May 18 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

May 20 – Verona, Italy – Verona Arena

May 21 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena

May 23 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

May 24 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne

May 28 – Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

June 2 – Bergen, Norway – Koengen

June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

June 10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

June 15 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena

June 17 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

June 19 – London, UK – The O2

June 20 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

June 22 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

June 23 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

June 25 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

September 8 – Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre

September 9 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

September 13 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

September 14 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

September 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

September 30 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

October 8 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

October 13 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

About Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel first came to international prominence with the success of Genesis, a band that he co-founded while still at school. Since leaving Genesis in 1975, his recording career has included eleven studio albums, film soundtracks for Alan Parker’s ‘Birdy’, Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and Philip Noyce’s ‘Rabbit Proof Fence’ as well as numerous live albums. His wider musical career has included multiple Grammy Awards, the world-renowned Real World Studios, the formation of the Real World Records label, and in 1980 the creation of WOMAD, the festival that has launched the careers of many artists from around the world and has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Peter Gabriel co-founded the human rights organization WITNESS (Witness.org) in 1992, the organization that pioneers the use of cameras and technology in human rights campaigning, and in 2007, alongside Sir Richard Branson, he founded The Elders (theelders.org) which was launched by Nelson Mandela. In 2006, Peter Gabriel was awarded the prestigious Man of Peace title by The Nobel Peace Laureates and in 2008 was also included in the Time 100 list. He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. He remains engaged in a wide variety of tech-based businesses throughout a variety of creative industries.