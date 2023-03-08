Toys”R”Us® Announces “Geoffrey’s Tour Across America” — An Immersive Experience For Summer 2023

Toys”R”Us , the world’s leading authority in toys and play, announced today Geoffrey’s Tour Across America, a first-of-its-kind free immersive experience for families coming in Summer 2023. Toys”R”Us is partnering with marketing agency Known to create and execute this new multi-city experience to bring the true joy of play to Toys”R”Us kids of all ages. The tour will kick off at the iconic Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square.

In a series of multi-city events that feature play like you’ve never experienced before, Geoffrey’s Tour Across America will roll out weekend-long events offering larger-than-life interactive experiences, entertainment for all ages, fun food, brand activations, VIP experiences, giveaways and more from top toy and family-friendly brands.

Geoffrey’s Tour Across America is a follow-up to the successful launch of Toys”R”Us shops in all Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022. The tour will kick-off late Summer 2023 with Geoffrey the Giraffe™ taking off in his updated Geoffrey Mobile from Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square. The tour will have stops at several other Macy’s flagship locations along the way. Kids across the country will be able to track Geoffrey’s trip and cheer him on as he passes through their community.

Highly integrated partnership initiatives, led by Known in collaboration with event marketing agency The Sharpe Alliance, will provide exciting activation and co-marketing opportunities for brands that will reach the families who love Toys”R”Us.

“Toys”R”Us brings the same magic it always has, but in new and modern ways that are designed for families to connect and make memories together through play. We do this in part by providing toys and experiences online and at every Macy’s store all year long. Now, we are sending Geoffrey across the country to kick up the excitement for families to have what we call a ‘playcation’ where you put your responsibilities aside and embrace fun. And what we have in store for you is like nothing you’ve seen before,” said Kim Miller, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Toys”R”Us.

“As lifelong Toys”R”Us kids, the opportunity to partner with this incredible brand is a dream come true,” said Mark Feldstein, President of Known Studios. “We’re excited to help bring play to life in such an immersive and fun way, through content and experiences for kids and families everywhere.”

For updates or to learn more about Geoffrey’s Tour Across America, visit: www.toysrus.com/Geoffreys-tour-across-america .