FASTEST LAND ANIMAL To Join Legendary Rockers TESLA On “Time To Rock Tour 2023”

This Spring, rock’s best kept secret Fastest Land Animal (FLA) are taking their show on the road joining the legendary Tesla on their “Time To Rock Tour 2023.” No strangers to the stage, Fastest Land Animal will be playing tracks off their latest album, East Coast, West Coast, In Between, the way it was meant to be heard – live, fast, and loud. Written and recorded remotely via video chats, the resulting 12 tracks on East Coast, West Coast, In Between combines glorious gutter punk, revved-up rock ‘n’ roll, and off-kilter pop which has captivated their ever growing fan base who has already produced nearly 10 million YouTube views. Tickets for the “Time To Rock Tour 2023” are now on sale HERE.

Tour Dates with Tesla

April 18 – Detroit, MI – MotorCity Casino Hotel

April 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

April 25 – Williamsport, PA – Community Arts Center

April 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 5 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

May 6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

FLA’s recently released single, a cover of The Police’s “Next To You,” has been creating a lot of buzz, garnering nearly one million views on YouTube since its release. The punk rock influenced track adds a fresh spin to an already iconic track with a grittier sound propelled by heavy guitar and synth breakdown, showcasing FLA’s talent for bending genres. Listen to “Next to You” HERE.

Fastest Land Animal (FLA) is an energetic punk rock band consisting of native New Yorkers, Screamin’ Jack Novak [vocals, guitar, synths] aka John Cusimano, Alfonse Castillo [guitar, bass] aka Jonny Blaze and Shark Samuels [drums] aka Andrew Meskin. Formed during the worldwide shutdown, FLA took recording into their own hands, writing and laying down tracks from their respective homes before releasing their self-titled debut in 2021. Their fresh approach to punk rock and innovative music videos have gained them a strong social media following as well as multiple videos with over one million views and touring slots with bands such as Tesla.

Connect with Fastest Land Animal:

