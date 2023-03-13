TLC & SHAGGY Announce “Hot Summer Nights” 2023 Tour Featuring Sean Kingston

Multi-GRAMMY Award winning supergroup TLC and multi-GRAMMY Award winning Jamaican icon Shaggy, announce they will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to a stage near you with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023. The star-studded tour will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The tour kicks off on June 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Calgary, AB on July 14.

Fans can expect the artists to perform their biggest hits including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” and “Angel”; En Vogue’s “Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It)”, and “Free Your Mind”; and Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 14th (details below). The general onsale for TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights 2023 will start Friday, March 17th at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com or on the artists’ websites (see routing below for more information).

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the Takin’ It Back per-show lounge, special gift item, exclusive swag bag & more. En Vogue VIP packages sold separately through Warner Music Experience. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 14th at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 16th at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 2023 TOUR DATES:

DATES INCLUDE FULL LINEUP UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE (SEE BELOW)

^Not a Live Nation Date | ~Tickets for this show will go onsale at a later date

Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here)

Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here)

Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

About TLC

With over 85 million records sold worldwide, TLC remains the best-selling American girl group of all time. VH1 ranked TLC as the greatest female group, placing them at number 12 on the list of 100 Greatest Women in Music. Billboard magazine ranked the group as one of the greatest musical trios; as well as the seventh-most successful act of the 1990s. The group’s accolades include 35 Major Awards including: the first female group to have won a Diamond Award, video of the year award for Waterfalls, four Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, Brit Award and five Soul Train Music Awards. TLC is managed by Bill Diggins/Diggit Entertainment Group, Inc.

About SHAGGY

As the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, Shaggy, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the top 40). He has received 2 Grammy Awards and is among the top 3 streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify.