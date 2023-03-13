TOMMY HOWELL Announces First Guests For “Backstage with Tommy Howell and Friends” Residency

The unstoppable Tommy Howell as announced the first five celebrity guests for his highly-anticipated “Backstage with Tommy Howell and Friends” at the City Winery Nashville, a 24-week, 48-show residency beginning May 13, 2023 and running through November 18, 2023.
This all-new series will bring fans “backstage” with Tommy and guests for an evening of intimate storytelling, conversations, musical performances, scene reenactments from classic film and TV shows with those who starred in them, audience interactions, and so much more.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning March 17, 2023 at Noon CST. — CLICK HERE! Shows are at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CST.
SPECIAL GUESTS
MAY 13
Cobra Kai Cast
MAY 19
Charlie Sheen
MAY 26
Kevin Dillon
JUNE 2
E.T. Cast Reunion
JUNE 9
Adam Corolla
Early access tickets for City Winery Vinofile Members are available March 15, 2023 at 3pm CST.
Meet and Greet options will be available for most guests.
