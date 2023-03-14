Willie Nelson’s OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL Will Be On The Road Again In 2023!

Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation have announced the first 16 shows for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The 2023 Outlaw Tour continues the celebration of Willie’s legendary life and legacy in his milestone 90th birthday year. For the largest-ever Outlaw Tour to date, Willie’s bringing his family and friends on the road for a can’t-miss lineup of summer shows featuring artists including Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid, with additional shows still to be announced. For artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time via OutlawMusicFestival.com. VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Willie Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, Pa. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson have developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top,
Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks, and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.
With a career spanning an incredible seven decades, Willie Nelson is widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential artists in the history of popular music. A true living legend who has built a globally celebrated career as a musician, author, actor, and activist, Willie turns 90 years young, as vibrant, active, and dynamic as ever. This year alone, Willie won two Grammy Awards, is set to celebrate his 90th birthday with a star-studded, sold-out, two-day event at the Hollywood Bowl, premiered the definitive five-part documentary film on his extraordinary life and career at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, released a new album I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a new book available, and continues to perform across the country while also headlining iconic festivals including Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Farm Aid, and his annual July 4th Picnic.
OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, June 23, 2023
Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Saturday, June 24, 2023
East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Sunday, June 25, 2023
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, June 30, 2023
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 2, 2023
The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
Friday, July 28, 2023
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 4, 2023
Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 11, 2023
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
For complete Outlaw Music Festival Tour details, please visit:
http://outlawmusicfestival.com
#outlawmusicfestival
