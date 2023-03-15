Måneskin Announces Dates For RUSH! World Tour

Måneskin continue their skyrocketing rise around the world with the announcement of their RUSH! World Tour – which will see the band headline arenas in North America, South America, Japan, Europe, UK & Ireland, and their first ever shows in Australia, in Autumn / Winter 2023, bringing their raucous live set and phenomenal new live staging and astounding lighting that the band are currently touring in Europe. See the full list of tour dates along with ticketing details below.

In the US, where last year the band embarked on their first headline North American tour that sold out 100,00 tickets across 25 shows, and saw the band receive their first Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best New Artist, Måneskin will be kicking it up a notch and returning to headline arenas across the US and Canada, including a landmark show at New York’s historic Madison Square Garden. After an incredible welcome in South America in 2022, Måneskin will return later this year, visiting Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia for the first time. In Japan, where the band more than made their mark in 2022 with an incredible exclusive show and stand-out set at Summer Sonic, Måneskin will be returning to headline arenas in the country for the first time. The rock sensations will also be making their way down under to Australia for the very first time for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. The tour is bookended with shows in Germany and France, and the UK and Ireland, where the band will head to Manchester and Dublin for the first time.

The RUSH! World Tour will follow on from Måneskin’s ongoing LOUD KIDS World Tour which continues to see them sell out shows globally and play to over 500,000 fans. With over 20 sold out shows still to come, the LOUD KIDStour continues tomorrow and travels across the band’s native Italy before journeying to countries across Europe including Spain, Denmark, Hungary, the UK and more.

The full throttle Måneskin live show has already travelled to over 25 countries between Europe, North America, South America and Japan in 2022, saw the band go back to their beloved Rome for an extra special sold out show at the historic Circo Massimo with 70,000 tickets sold, and between headline shows the band dominated festival stages around the world including Coachella, Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza (Chicago, Paris and Sweden), Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, Rock Wertcher, Summer Sonic in Japan and more.

Before hitting the road again for the RUSH! World Tour, the band will play 5 special stadium shows in their beloved Italy in July with more than 220.000 tickets already sold. And alongside both tours, Måneskin will be commanding stages at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this summer.

The RUSH! tour follows the band’s new album of the same name, released in January 2023 to global acclaim and chart domination, reaching #1 in 15 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries, and garnering over 800 million global album streams, adding to the band’s impressive 7.3 billion global artist streams.

Ticketing Details

North America

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with American Express® Early Access beginning Monday, March 20. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 10am Local Time on Ticketmaster.com.American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 12pm local time through Wednesday, March 22 at 10pm local time.

Mexico

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 11am CT. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 11am CT. Check local listings for more information.

Australia

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with TKT, TEGL, and Venue presales beginning Wednesday, March 22 at 10am AEST. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Friday, March 24 at 9am AEST. Check local listings for more information.

Europe & UK

HANOVER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Thursday, March 16 at 10am CET. The general onsale forRUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.

NANCY TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 22 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.

DUBLIN TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 20 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 10amlocal time. Check local listings for more information.

MANCHESTER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 10am UK. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 20 at 10am UK. Check local listings for more information.

Singapore

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 27 at 10am Local Time. Check local listings for more information.

South America

COLUMBIA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Thursday, March 16 at 9am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 9amlocal time. Check local listings for more information.

CHILE TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an presales on Monday, March 20 at 11amLTD. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 11am LTD. Check local listings for more information.

ARGENTINA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 29 at 10amlocal time. Check local listings for more information.

BRAZIL TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, March 22 at 12pmlocal time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.

RUSH! World Tour

***NEW tour dates***

September 3, 2023 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza

September 6, 2023 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

September 21, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 27, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

October 24, 2023 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

October 27, 2023 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 29, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

November 3, 2023 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

November 20, 2023 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

November 22, 2023 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

November 23, 2023 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

November 25, 2023 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

November 27, 2023 – Singapore

December 2, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan

December 3, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan

December 7, 2023 – Kobe, Japan

December 14, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

December 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

LOUD KIDS World Tour

2023 tour dates

February 23, 2023 – Pesaro, Italy – Vitrifrigo Arena SOLD OUT

February 25, 2023 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour SOLD OUT

February 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (previously at: AFAS LIVE) SOLD OUT

March 2, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

March 3, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

March 6, 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz ArenaSOLD OUT

March 10, 2023 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess ArenaSOLD OUT

March 13, 2023 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (previously at: Zenith) SOLD OUT

March 16, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 17, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 20, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela ForumSOLD OUT

March 21, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela ForumSOLD OUT

March 24, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 25, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 28, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 29, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 31, 2023 – Bari, Italy – Palaflorio SOLD OUT

April 3, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 4, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 6, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 11, 2023 – Barcelona, ??Spain – Palau Saint Jordi SOLD OUT

26 April 2023 – Zurigo, Svizzera – Hallenstadion (previously at: Halle 622) SOLD OUT

April 28, 2023 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT

30 April 2023 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – RockhalSOLD OUT

May 2, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark – The Royal Arena

May 5, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

May 8, 2023 – London, UK – The O2 Arena (previously at: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT

May 12, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar Hall SOLD OUT

May 14, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena (previously at: Malá Sportovní Hala) SOLD OUT

May 16, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena (previously at: Barba Negra) SOLD OUT

May 18, 2023 – Riga, Latvia – Mežaparks Grand Stage (previously at Arena Riga) VENUE UPGRADE

19 May 2023 – Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT

Stadium shows in Italy

16 July 2023 – Trieste, Italy – Stadio Nereo Rocco

20 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

21 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

24 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro SOLD OUT

25 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro