Måneskin Announces Dates For RUSH! World Tour

Måneskin continue their skyrocketing rise around the world with the announcement of their RUSH! World Tour – which will see the band headline arenas in North America, South America, Japan, Europe, UK & Ireland, and their first ever shows in Australia, in Autumn / Winter 2023, bringing their raucous live set and phenomenal new live staging and astounding lighting that the band are currently touring in Europe. See the full list of tour dates along with ticketing details below.
In the US, where last year the band embarked on their first headline North American tour that sold out 100,00 tickets across 25 shows, and saw the band receive their first Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best New Artist, Måneskin will be kicking it up a notch and returning to headline arenas across the US and Canada, including a landmark show at New York’s historic Madison Square Garden. After an incredible welcome in South America in 2022, Måneskin will return later this year, visiting Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia for the first time. In Japan, where the band more than made their mark in 2022 with an incredible exclusive show and stand-out set at Summer Sonic, Måneskin will be returning to headline arenas in the country for the first time. The rock sensations will also be making their way down under to Australia for the very first time for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. The tour is bookended with shows in Germany and France, and the UK and Ireland, where the band will head to Manchester and Dublin for the first time.
The RUSH! World Tour will follow on from Måneskin’s ongoing LOUD KIDS World Tour which continues to see them sell out shows globally and play to over 500,000 fans. With over 20 sold out shows still to come, the LOUD KIDStour continues tomorrow and travels across the band’s native Italy before journeying to countries across Europe including Spain, Denmark, Hungary, the UK and more.
The full throttle Måneskin live show has already travelled to over 25 countries between Europe, North America, South America and Japan in 2022, saw the band go back to their beloved Rome for an extra special sold out show at the historic Circo Massimo with 70,000 tickets sold, and between headline shows the band dominated festival stages around the world including Coachella, Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza (Chicago, Paris and Sweden), Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, Rock Wertcher, Summer Sonic in Japan and more.
Before hitting the road again for the RUSH! World Tour, the band will play 5 special stadium shows in their beloved Italy in July with more than 220.000 tickets already sold. And alongside both tours, Måneskin will be commanding stages at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this summer.
The RUSH! tour follows the band’s new album of the same name, released in January 2023 to global acclaim and chart domination, reaching #1 in 15 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries, and garnering over 800 million global album streams, adding to the band’s impressive 7.3 billion global artist streams.
Ticketing Details
North America
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with American Express® Early Access beginning Monday, March 20. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 10am Local Time on Ticketmaster.com.American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 12pm local time through Wednesday, March 22 at 10pm local time.
Mexico
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 11am CT. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 11am CT. Check local listings for more information.
Australia
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with TKT, TEGL, and Venue presales beginning Wednesday, March 22 at 10am AEST. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Friday, March 24 at 9am AEST. Check local listings for more information.
Europe & UK
- HANOVER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Thursday, March 16 at 10am CET. The general onsale forRUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.
- NANCY TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 22 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.
- DUBLIN TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 20 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 10amlocal time. Check local listings for more information.
- MANCHESTER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 10am UK. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 20 at 10am UK. Check local listings for more information.
Singapore
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 27 at 10am Local Time. Check local listings for more information.
South America
- COLUMBIA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Thursday, March 16 at 9am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 9amlocal time. Check local listings for more information.
- CHILE TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an presales on Monday, March 20 at 11amLTD. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 11am LTD. Check local listings for more information.
- ARGENTINA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 29 at 10amlocal time. Check local listings for more information.
- BRAZIL TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, March 22 at 12pmlocal time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.
RUSH! World Tour
***NEW tour dates***
September 3, 2023 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza
September 6, 2023 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air
September 21, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 23, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 25, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 27, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
October 1, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
October 3, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
October 6, 2023 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
October 13, 2023 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
October 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 20, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes
October 24, 2023 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
October 27, 2023 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
October 29, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage
November 3, 2023 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
November 20, 2023 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC
November 22, 2023 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion
November 23, 2023 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena
November 25, 2023 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre
November 27, 2023 – Singapore
December 2, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan
December 3, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan
December 7, 2023 – Kobe, Japan
December 14, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
December 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
LOUD KIDS World Tour
2023 tour dates
February 23, 2023 – Pesaro, Italy – Vitrifrigo Arena SOLD OUT
February 25, 2023 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour SOLD OUT
February 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (previously at: AFAS LIVE) SOLD OUT
March 2, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT
March 3, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT
March 6, 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz ArenaSOLD OUT
March 10, 2023 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess ArenaSOLD OUT
March 13, 2023 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (previously at: Zenith) SOLD OUT
March 16, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT
March 17, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT
March 20, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela ForumSOLD OUT
March 21, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela ForumSOLD OUT
March 24, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
March 25, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
March 28, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT
March 29, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT
March 31, 2023 – Bari, Italy – Palaflorio SOLD OUT
April 3, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
April 4, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
April 6, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
April 11, 2023 – Barcelona, ??Spain – Palau Saint Jordi SOLD OUT
26 April 2023 – Zurigo, Svizzera – Hallenstadion (previously at: Halle 622) SOLD OUT
April 28, 2023 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT
30 April 2023 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – RockhalSOLD OUT
May 2, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark – The Royal Arena
May 5, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
May 8, 2023 – London, UK – The O2 Arena (previously at: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT
May 12, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar Hall SOLD OUT
May 14, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena (previously at: Malá Sportovní Hala) SOLD OUT
May 16, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena (previously at: Barba Negra) SOLD OUT
May 18, 2023 – Riga, Latvia – Mežaparks Grand Stage (previously at Arena Riga) VENUE UPGRADE
19 May 2023 – Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT
Stadium shows in Italy
16 July 2023 – Trieste, Italy – Stadio Nereo Rocco
20 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT
21 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
24 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro SOLD OUT
25 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro
