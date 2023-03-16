BELINDA CARLISLE Teams With DIANE WARREN For “Big Big Love” Single; ‘Kismet’ EP To Arrive In May!

Belinda Carlisle, today releases a brand new single, “Big Big Love,” which marks the pop icon’s first new English language studio recording since 1997 and the triumphant reunion with the incomparable songwriter Diane Warren. Produced by Mati Gavriel, the single is released on Warren’s label imprint RAF through BMG and is available now on all streaming platforms and digital services.

“Big Big Love” will be followed by a five-track digital EP entitled, Kismet, featuring the single and four additional new songs all with words and music by Diane Warren. The EP is scheduled to be released May 12 again via RAF/BMG.

Currently celebrating more than 35 years as a solo performer with her critically acclaimed Decades tour, the release of “Big Big Love” will be a delight to Belinda Carlisle fans around the world. With a great vocal performance, driving synths and an amazing hook, “Big Big Love” sounds as huge as its title, with all the ‘hear it once, love it always’ appeal of Belinda’s biggest hits.

Discussing working with Belinda Carlisle again Diane Warren commented, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Belinda’s new record. She’s never sounded better. It’s so great to be working together again after all these years. From “I Get Weak” and now to “Big Big Love,” a new chapter has begun. I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new hits!”

Belinda and Diane first collaborated in 1987 for Belinda’s second solo album Heaven on Earth, which featured the Diane Warren penned songs, “I Get Weak” and “World Without You,” and also the anthemic, “Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” the track that shot to the top of the charts all over the world and established Belinda Carlisle as a global star.

In addition to Belinda’s new solo outings, she has also recently recorded another Diane Warren track – “Gonna Be You” which is featured in the movie 80 For Brady. This song saw Belinda team up with Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry – a line-up of female icons for the ages.

Discussing working with Diane Warren, Belinda Carlisle commented, “Twenty-seven years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn’t thinking I would ever make one again…… and I was quite happy with that idea. Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my upcoming EP.”

Carlisle goes on to add, “Diane’s songwriting is both a joy and mystery to me. She makes it look so easy, where I imagine it must be unbelievably hard, to do what she does so amazingly well over so many years and so many records. I can’t thank her enough for writing this music for me and I only hope everyone else loves it as much as I do.”

From her first foray into the music business, with the LA based, punk-influenced band the Go-Go’s in 1978, and then as a phenomenally successful solo artist, Belinda Carlisle has delivered a string of classic pop hits that have become the soundtrack of a generation. Live tours and an enduring appeal have ensured that Carlisle remains at the top of her game and enjoys continued and growing success more than forty years later.

The release of “Big Big Love” marks yet another great chapter in the career of one of the world’s most successful solo recording artists.

Kismet EP Tracklisting

Big Big Love

If You Go

Deeper Into You

I Couldn’t Do That To Me

Sanity

Belinda Carlisle US Tour Dates

July 1 – Fred Amphitheatre / Peachtree City, GA

July 4 – TBA

July 6 – Stephanie H Weill PAC / Sheboygan, WI

July 9 – North Shore Center for the Performing Arts / Skokie, IL

July 11 – The Rose Music Center at The Heights -/ Huber Heights, OH

July 14 – Melody Tent / Cape Cod, MA

July 15 – South Shore Music Circus / Cohasset, MA

July 17 – Sony Hall / New York, NY

July 18 – NYCB Theatre at Westbury / Westbury, NY

August 18 – Blue Note Summer Sessions / Napa, CA

August 20 – August Hall / San Francisco, CA

August 22 – House of Blues Las Vegas / Las Vegas, NV

August 24 – Libbey Bowl / Ojai, CA

August 26 – Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

August 27 – Greek Theatre / Los Angeles, CA

